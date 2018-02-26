We are creeping closer and closer to the finale of Arie's season of The Bachelor. Viewers have seen a lot of tears, heartbreak, emotions, and everything in-between. It was time for the contestants to air all their dirty laundry on "Women Tell All," and no one held back. All our favorite ladies returned to confront Arie... and each other. Of course, everyone's favorite Bachelor contestant born in 1995 was there. Bekah M. on The Bachelor "Women Tell All" revealed some news, and it's major

A lot of the conversation around Bekah had to do with her age. The fact that she's 22 has been circling her head the entire season, and she used "Women Tell All" as an opportunity to defend herself. Bekah and Tia hashed out their conflict that happened right before Bekah was sent home. Tia used her time with Arie in Tuscany to talk about Bekah, which ended in a lot of tears. The two cleared the air and things ended on a friendly note.

The conversation shifted to the hilarious mishap that ended with Bekah having a missing person report filed about her. To stay on the safe side, Chris Harrison called Bekah's mother to let her know that she was safe and sound. During that phone call, Harrison revealed to Bekah's mom (and Bachelor nation) that she would be missing for another two weeks during the summer at Bachelor In Paradise. That's right, BEKAH IS GOING TO PARADISE, Y'ALL. Fans on Twitter are loving the decision.

Obviously, it seems like Bekah and Arie are still on good terms. As it turns out, when Arie said goodbye to Bekah in Tuscany during Week 7, that wasn't the last time they saw each other. Normally, contestants leave the show (or get dumped), and don't rendezvous until after filming — usually at the "Tell All" episode or promotional events. However, Bekah and Arie did have closure, and fans didn't even get to see it unfold on camera. Unfairness, thy name is Bachelor. The 22-year-old contestant cleared things up on when she told Entertainment Tonight,

I just got the opportunity to talk with him a week later at his hotel here in LA and it was filmed and everything, it didn't make the cut. We were just able to talk for 30 or 45 minutes and just kind of hash out our relationship and what happened. I thought it was really good for both of us. I kind of was able to call him out and say, 'I don't think you gave me a fair shot. I kind of felt like you were working for a way out ever since you found out how old I was because you were afraid of how strong your feelings were for me.'

When Bekah revealed her age to Arie during Week 4, he handled it really well at the time. However, he continually used it against her and brought it up as a reason why she wasn't ready for marriage — it eventually led to the downfall of their relationship.

Even if you were skeptical of Bekah's readiness for marriage and a serious relationship with Arie — it's hard not to love her and immediately feel connected. Fans are here for Bekah. Obviously, the next obvious question is — when can we see another Bekah-ning? The nanny told E! News, "We'll see what happens," backstage at "Women Tell All." She continued,

I don't know if that's where I'm at right now, if that's what I'm ready for, but we'll see! It's actually kind of funny, it's been three months since the show was filmed and this is the first time in my life where I'm really taking a pause on my dating life actually. I'm very happy being single right now and working on myself and working on all the hobbies that I want to develop further and just enjoying my relationships with friends and other people. Maybe it's just Bekah time right now, we'll see!

Bachelor nation is definitely ready for more Bekah. I'm sure she will be popping up on our television screens before we know it. As for love — Bekah is keeping her positive outlook and ready for whatever life hands her.

