Bekah M. & Arie Hung Out After 'The Bachelor' & We Have Serious Questions

As it turns out, the last time Arie saw Bekah wasn't when he sent her home in Tuscany on week 7 of Season 22. There's more to their journey than the audience was privy to, and now Bekah is filing Bachelor Nation in on a meeting they had following her shocking exit. Yup, Bekah and Arie hung out after The Bachelor and we didn't even get to see it unfold. What gives, producers?

If you're thinking Bekah and Arie's time together was some secret, forbidden rendezvous in the shadows unbeknownst to the show's guidelines, nah — it wasn't like that. Bekah and Arie were apparently able to get what we suppose we'd call closure, according to the 22-year-old herself. Bekah told Entertainment Tonight at the Women Tell All taping,

I just got the opportunity to talk with him a week later at his hotel here in LA and it was filmed and everything, it didn't make the cut. We were just able to talk for 30 or 45 minutes and just kind of hash out our relationship and what happened. I thought it was really good for both of us. I kind of was able to call him out and say, 'I don't think you gave me a fair shot. I kind of felt like you were working for a way out ever since you found out how old I was because you were afraid of how strong your feelings were for me.'

Hold up. Is this a thing that all cast-offs are able to do? We know Bekah lives in Los Angeles just a hop, skip, and possibly a freeway from where the show is filmed, but does that grant her a relationship post-mortem? We get why producers would want to film a convo between them considering they had a clear connection cut short, it's just a tad confusing because we're guessing not everyone eliminated has that privilege.

Plus, why not ultimately show it? I'd watch 10 minutes of Bekah calling out Arie over those excruciating moments before the rose ceremony where he talks to Chris Harrison about his "concerns" and deliberates dramatically. Maybe we'll get some answers on this Sunday's The Women Tell All special.

"It's really obvious to me watching the season that he opened up to me in a way to me that he didn't with other people and we had a dynamic that was so much more exciting and... I don't know, there was something special that we had between us," Bekah explained about her perspective on her experience with Arie compared to the other women. But she also admits the end result may have been for the best, adding, "It's better for both of us. I don't think we would necessarily be compatible."

Now one of the pervading questions on the mind of Bachelor Nation is: Who will be the next Bachelorette? Fan fave Bekah is for sure one of the hopeful picks. Or perhaps a trip to Paradise is more her speed. The fun-loving nanny recently weighed in to Variety about her thoughts on hitting up the summer spinoff, revealing,

I don’t know if I would be ready to pursue a relationship with people yet – not because I’m not ready for a relationship but because I’m kind of savoring the moment right now of just being me. It’s the first time I’ve really gotten a chance to do that.

It would be fabulous to see more of the lovely Bekah on our ABC screens in the future, but we also get why she would take this time to go reality TV-free and just do her for a bit.