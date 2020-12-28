Laughter truly is the best medicine, and luckily, Becca Kufrin definitely hasn't lost her sense of humor following her broken engagement. While participating in a photo challenge on Sunday, December 27, one fan prompted her to post about a time "when you thought you had life figured out." And thank goodness the former Bachelorette opted to respond — because Becca Kufrin's Instagram Story about her breakup with Garrett Yrigoyen is downright hilarious.

In her IG Story, Kufrin shared a photo of a car featuring a vanity license plate that read "FNLROSE." The reference certainly wasn't lost on fans, who will remember that she chose Yrigoyen during the finale of her season on The Bachelorette right before he proposed. Even though things obviously didn't turn out the way she hoped or planned, Kufrin showed that she's making light of the situation by adding a "LOL" sticker on the post.

Kufrin and her former fiancé announced that they were parting ways back in September, after months of breakup rumors swirling. In an Instagram post on Sept. 1, she wrote: "We still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths. While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together. We hope that everyone can allow us grace, respect, and the time to heal our hearts as we navigate this next chapter in our lives."

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” she said in a September episode of her podcast Bachelor Happy Hour. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night."

Starting in June, there was much speculation that their relationship may be on the rocks due to Yrigoyen's controversial Instagram post defending police amid Black Lives Matter protests. However, on her podcast, Kufrin clarified that the breakup "wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments," adding, "There’s much more to it.”

Since the couple called it quits, Yrigoyen has seemingly sparked up a new romance with yoga instructor Alex Farrar. Kufrin, on the other hand, told Us Weekly in a Dec. 3 interview that she's single as a Pringle. When asked about her love life, she called it "basically nonexistent."

“Going through a breakup in the middle of a pandemic/quarantine has really put a crimp on dating,” she explained to the magazine.

However, she did opt to put herself out there again by auctioning off a date with herself in a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Hospital, along with fellow Bachelorette alumna Andi Dorfman.

“For me personally, I haven’t actually dated since my breakup," she told Us Weekly. "So this is technically the first date I’ll be going on and it’s kind of public and with a complete stranger, so yes, I am a bit anxious. Thank goodness I’ll have Andi by my side.”

In a September episode of her podcast, Kufrin told listeners that she was a serial monogamist before appearing on The Bachelorette. Now, she says she feels ready to "enjoy the experience" of what life has to offer in the way of love, rather than "putting all of her eggs in one basket." In fact, she admitted she feels like she's in a "magical spot" right now, having moved to L.A. and starting a fresh chapter with limitless possibilities.

At the very least, Kufrin's latest IG story proves that she can look back on how things turned out with her ex and laugh — and if she can maintain that sense of humor, she's sure to find happiness regardless of her relationship status.