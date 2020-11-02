Is he moving on with someone new? On Oct. 31, Garrett Yrigoyen posted an Instagram with Alex Farrar, a yoga instructor and Reiki practitioner, that looks an awful lot like the start of a new relationship. Becca Kufrin, appeared to react by posting a cryptic quote on Instagram Stories on Nov. 1 — and it sounds like she isn't in support of her ex moving on so soon.

Yrigoyen posted on two photos of him and Farrar in a pumpkin patch. "Happy Halloween," he wrote. "Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch." The comment section provides further clues into what seems like a new relationship.

"I'm impressed by the girl, but not the pumpkin," one of his friends wrote. "I feel like you could have done way better ... also does she know what she's getting herself into?"

Yrigoyen replied, "Hahah she hasn't met you guys yet, so no."

When his friend wrote back, "She might realize she could have done better too... haha," the former Bachelorette winner replied, "Haha damn you, you're right though."

Farrar jumped in to comment, "Bring it on," and "Best pumpkin in all the land," adding two orange heart emojis. Flirty or simply friendly? (Elite Daily reached out to Yrigoyen and Farrar for comment on their relationship status but did not hear back in time for publication.)

While Kufrin didn't address her ex's pumpkin patch photos directly, she did share a quote from @wetheurban, a "Black-owned digital platform celebrating inclusivity, self-love, & marginalized voices," the next day.

"Sunday lesson," she wrote over an image that reads, "Be mindful of how you react to people when you feel disrespected." (Elite Daily reached out to Kufrin for further comment on her reaction to Yrigoyen's Instagram but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Instagram/@bkoof

Kufrin announced her split from Yrigoyen during the Sept. 1 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour, the podcast she co-hosts with Rachel Lindsay. “After many conversations, we came to this decision," she said. "It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

Rumors of trouble between Kufrin and Yrigoyen had swirled since early June, when he posted an Instagram in support of police officers amid the George Floyd protests.

The couple met on the set of The Bachelorette in 2018, got engaged during the show's season finale, lived together in California, and adopted a dog together before their breakup.

In September, Kufrin joked about dating one of Clare Crawley's Bachelorette contestants, and in October, she revealed she's in the process of freezing her eggs.

If Yrigoyen and Farrar are more than just friends, I have a feeling we'll see more from them soon — where else? — on Instagram.