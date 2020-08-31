Ready for some serious BFF goals? Then allow me to turn your attention toward Rachel Lindsay’s reaction to rumors Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen split. (Kufrin and Yrigoyen did not respond to Elite Daily's multiple previous requests for comment on their relationship status.) “Becca is doing great,” Lindsay told Us Weekly on Aug. 28. “And what I respect about Becca [is] she does what I can’t do. Obviously, I have a big mouth. But what I respect about Becca is she doesn’t feed into rumors or negativity or anything that’s swirling out there. She’s just moving along. She’s surrounding herself with people that she loves and she’s doing her thing.”

It's an amazing response, right? Like, she gives absolutely zero intel on WTF is actually going on between Kufrin and Yrigoyen all while making it abundantly clear that she's got Kufrin's back. Love it so much.

What really makes Lindsay's diplomatic response extra impressive is the fact that she's made it abundantly clear that she's not Yrigoyen's biggest fan. And by that I mean she's literally gone as far as to publicly say that Yrigoyen's action make it clear that he's a "piece of sh*t" during a July 29 appearance on Danny Pellegrino's Everything Iconic podcast.

There's a long list of actions Lindsay is referring to in terms of what constitutes Yrigoyen as a "piece of sh*t." For starters, she told Pellegrino there's his "history of liking things that were racist, sexist, homophobic" and his "calling the Parkland students ‘child actors.'" Most recently, there's his controversially pro-police stance on the Black Lives Matter Movement, which Lindsay told Pellegrino he's only "doubled down on" since receiving backlash.

To be fair, Lindsay has pretty much said all of this to Kufrin's face before her appearance on Pellegrino's podcast. “As a Black woman, it is very important for me to tell you how Garrett’s post made me feel,” Lindsay told Kufrin on the June 9 episode of their show, where they first discussed Yrigoyen's controversial post in support of police. “This is not an isolated accident with Garrett’s behavior and I never spoke about what Garrett did during your season. I never spoke about it and it was out of respect for you and your relationship… To me, this is what Garrett thinks, this is what Garrett is. He posted a black box. He never said, ‘Black lives matter.’ He posted fists of every color, which to me is like, ‘Everybody, all lives.’ And then the very next post is the thin blue line with a heartfelt, thought-out caption that he said with his chest. And to me, that is what you feel and that is what you believe. I don’t think Garrett is malicious, but Garrett is what the problem is.”

A week following that emotional episode, Kufrin gave a cryptic update on her relationship status with Yrigoyen, leading fans to believe there might have been a split. "For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," Kufrin revealed on the June 16 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."

Based on Lindsay's response, it seems as though there are no further updates to be made. Here's to hoping Kufrin's doing whatever's right for her.