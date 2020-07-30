You can be friends with someone and still think their significant other is a legitimately bad person. Case in point: Rachel Lindsay's quote about Becca Kufrin's fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen during a July 29 appearance on Danny Pellegrino's Everything Iconic podcast. Specifically, Lindsay told Pellegrino that she believes Yrigoyen's actions make clear that he is a "piece of sh*t."

Lindsay has been publicly critical of Yrigoyen since early June when he posted a black square with a thin blue line alongside a lengthy caption defending the police amidst Black Lives Matter protests. That being said, she told Pellegrino the Instagram post was not the first time she believes Yrigoyen let his true colors shine through. "He has doubled down on his beliefs," Lindsay explained to Pellegrino. "This is not the first time he has had problematic behavior. When he was on the season—he had a history of liking things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students ‘child actors.' It was a lot."

While Lindsay did not hold back on making her stance on Yrigoyen and his beliefs clear, she did make it clear that she still has love for her friend and Bachelor Happy Hour co-host Kufrin - so much so that she refused to comment on Kufrin's relationship status with Yrigoyen out of respect for her privacy. That said, Lindsay noted Kufrin is well aware of the fact that she "will not f*ck with him."

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To be totally fair, Lindsay has pretty much already said all of this to Kufrin, herself, on multiple episodes of Bachelor Happy Hour.

“As a Black woman, it is very important for me to tell you how Garrett’s post made me feel,” Lindsay told Kufrin on the June 9 episode of their show, where they first discussed Yrigoyen's post. “This is not an isolated accident with Garrett’s behavior and I never spoke about what Garrett did during your season. I never spoke about it and it was out of respect for you and your relationship… To me, this is what Garrett thinks, this is what Garrett is. He posted a black box. He never said, ‘Black lives matter.’ He posted fists of every color, which to me is like, ‘Everybody, all lives.’ And then the very next post is the thin blue line with a heartfelt, thought-out caption that he said with his chest. And to me, that is what you feel and that is what you believe. I don’t think Garrett is malicious, but Garrett is what the problem is.”

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since then, Kufrin, who's made it clear that she does not agree with Yrigoyen's views, has hinted that they might have split. "For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," Kufrin confessed on the June 16 episode. "I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."