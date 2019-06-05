If, like me, you've made a point of supporting as many brands giving back to the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month as possible, you've probably gathered a small mountain of rainbow palettes and t-shirts. Not a bad thing, but a gal only needs so many ROY G. BIV eyeshadow options! If you're still looking to show your support in June, BaubleBar's "Wear It With Pride Collection" allows you to express yourself through accessories instead. Rainbow earrings, rainbow necklaces, rainbow bracelets — you name it — the brand has created a gorgeous drop with Pride month in mind, and of course, they'll be donating a portion of the profits to an incredible cause.

As someone who has been placing orders on BaubleBar's site since their origin days, I'm always impressed with how quickly the company is able to jump on the hottest trends of the moment — not to mention create new ones, too. When College Bella went through her preppy phase and needed an acrylic monogram necklace, BaubleBar had me covered. When "huggies" took over the world of earrings, I turned to BaubleBar for an array of options. And of course, most recently, when those rainbow baguette rings started popping up left and right on Instagram, I knew BaubleBar would have something similar at an affordable price point before I even went on the site. They did, obvi! And with the rainbow trend still kickin' and Pride Month in full swing, it makes sense they'd drop a new collection to honor and give back to the LGBTQ+ community.

Naturally, the entire new line is cute AF, complete with rainbow everything and lots of love and hearts:

“We believe personal style should be celebrated and accessories are a key ingredient. We strive to make products that are happy and make people feel good,” Daniella Yacobovsky Fiala, co-founder of BaubleBar, tells Elite Daily. So of course, when the notion of a Pride-inspired collection came about, the company wanted to use it as a chance to give back to the LGBTQ+ community. “In designing our 2019 collections, we felt that Pride is a wonderful culmination of those ideas — a celebration of being yourself, love and community, which is why we’re excited to partner with GLAAD on this project,” says Yacobovsky Fiala. 50% of every order will benefit GLAAD, an organization dedicated to creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people.

There are eight core styles in the collection, and the Alaynah Huggie Hoop Earrings ($38, baublebar.com) are my number one pick:

However, if you're into a larger earring, the Annaelle Heart Hoop Earrings ($38, baublebar.com) might be your hoop of choice:

As far as very-on-trend rainbow rings, the Kamyra Ring ($42, baublebar.com) is sure to make a statement:

And of course, there are some classic pieces to don for your local Pride Parade, like the Rainbow Pendant Necklace ($44, baublebar.com):

Guess what else? The brand will be gifting free Pride-inspired pieces, too:

The Devon Pendant Necklace, Reese Drop Earrings, and Love Collar Necklace, all pictured above, are gift options available to shoppers for free — even if they purchase nothing else! I know, right? That said, in the event that you're just wanting to snag a free gift, you'd still have to pay for the shipping. BaubleBar is offering free U.S. shipping for orders over $25 right now, though, so my advice is to snag something you love (from the Pride collection or anywhere else on the site), and reap the benefits of free shipping and a free gift. What's not to love?

If you're ready to expand your accessory collection and help BaubleBar give back to the LGBTQ+ community, you can shop the "Wear It With Pride" Collection live on the BaubleBar site right now.