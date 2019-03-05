A certain jewelry brand beloved for its affordable offerings that pack a playful and varied punch is launching a new line of adornments specifically for your strands. What's in BaubleBar's hair accessories line? Pretty much everything you'll need to ace every trend that dominated the 2019 runways, so get excited to ditch your plain ponytail and switch it out for something that will turn major heads.

As an elementary schooler, I loved bows. I would clip in four or five at a time because one or two was simply not enough. Did I look crazy? Yes! But looking back I can see that my love for fashion definitely stemmed from the sartorial freedom my parents gave me as a kid. Then, in middle school, butterfly clips, claw clips, beaded barrettes, and scrunchies became all the rage. Needless to say, I, like every other kid my age, became obsessed with them and packed them into my hair with no restraint whatsoever. The more colorful or shiny or plastic-laden my head, the better. That fad was quick to pass too, so naturally my sister and I rid our bathroom of our over-the-top hair accessories, instead switching them out for plain hairbands and the occasional bejeweled bobby bin. Plot twist: claw clips and scrunchies and barrettes are back thanks to designers like Alexander Wang and Mansur Gavriel, making me regret ever having tossed the huge collection of them that we owned. But thanks to BaubleBar's new lineup of earl 2000s hair accessories, which is available now at the brand's website, I can finally replace them affordably and with ease.

Check out some of the best picks that my pre-teen self would have absolutely lost it over below.

Word.

EMILY HAIR CLIP SET

Ever since Coach sent bedazzled clips spelling out words down their runway (and ever since Selena Gomez wore one out), other brands have been following suit and releasing their own statement barrettes. BaubleBar's iteration also comes with two beaded accompaniments—the perfect girl gang in hair clip form.

Wild Thing

PORCIA HAIR SCRUNCHIE

Scrunchie plus animal print equals 2019 trend heaven.

See Right Through It

ERICA HAIR BARRETE SET

Is anyone else getting Solange vibes from these hair salon-style clips? They're the perfect way to add some color into any updo, or to pin back strands on either side of your face when you wear your hair au naturale.

Rainbow Brite

AMBER HAIR BARRETTE SET

Because the classic snap barrette will never go out of style, especially when in technicolor form.

Classic Cool

HANNAH HAIR BARRETTE SET

If you love tortoise shell glasses then you'll love these barrettes. If colorful hair accessories aren't your thing, these make for great alternatives that still pack an incredibly stylish punch.

All Tied Up

RENAE BOW HAIR TIE

Hair bows have been everywhere on red carpets as of late and this velvet version, which is attached to a hairband, makes acing the trend effortless.

The Bling Ring

NICOLE HAIR CLIP SET

When you've got one or two of these bedazzled clips in your hair, adding jewelry to your nighttime look simply isn't necessary.

Pin It

BRANDY BOBBY PIN SET

Layer them on top of each other for some major vibrance or wear them sparsely for mere hints of color. Either way, you're going to look rad.