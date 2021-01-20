President Barack Obama is celebrating Inauguration Day with a sweet throwback photo that'll give you all the bromance feels. In honor of President-elect Joe Biden taking office on Wednesday, Jan. 20, Barack Obama's tweet for Biden's 2021 inauguration is a heartfelt look back on their bromance. After working side by side with Obama as his vice president for eight years, Biden is stepping into the role of the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Obama is looking back on one sweet memory.

Obama posted a short and sweet look at their friendship on Jan. 20, and for fans of their bromance, it's a throwback to when they worked together in the White House. The photo shows Obama and Biden, each with an arm around the other. "Congratulations to my friend, President [Joe Biden]," Obama wrote, adding, "This is your time."

Obama didn't pen a long message, but the pic is a sentimental look at his close-knit relationship with the president-elect. They served two terms together as president and vice president from 2009 to 2017, and soon after they began working together, it was clear that the pair is pretty close. There was even a slew of Obama and Biden bromance memes.

Biden addressed the memes in December 2017, admitting that they were "basically true," in an interview during his Promise Me Dad memoir book tour.

"You know all those memes are basically true,” he told Hamilton's Leslie Odom, Jr. He also said he enjoyed joking around with Obama and could say "things to him that no one else" could.

Obama even made his own meme in celebration of their friendship back in November 2017. Of course, Obama's heartfelt tweet on Jan. 20 was a bit more serious, given Biden is about to assume the presidency. And Obama is no stranger to sharing heartfelt words for his former VP. After the 2020 election was called on Nov. 7, 2020, Obama congratulated Biden on Twitter, writing, "Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States."

He continued to express his pride in a lengthy letter, writing, "I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn't be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala's groundbreaking election as our next Vice President."

In addition to showing support on social media, Obama will be in the crowd as Biden is set to take the presidential oath of office on Jan. 20. You can watch the Inauguration Day ceremonies live on CNN or the official Biden Inaugural Committee's YouTube live stream. You can also watch the post-ceremony celebration, Celebrating America from 8:30 to 10 p.m. ET.