President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration plans are officially underway. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced a 90-minute primetime special called Celebrating America, which will be broadcast live across ABC, CNN, CBS, NBC, and MSNBC, according to Variety. The performers at Biden's inauguration event include Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons. Hosted by Tom Hanks, Celebrating America will air from 8:30 to 10 p.m. ET on Jan. 20.

In addition, you'll be able to stream the special on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch, plus Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNow from Fox, and AT&T DirectTV and U-verse. Celebrating America comes in lieu of several in-person inaugural events (balls and live concerts, for example) that have been canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Between pre-taped and live performances and appearances, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will also share remarks as they highlight Americans who've persevered amid the pandemic.

"This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United," Tony Allen, CEO of the PIC, said in a statement. "We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program."

Allen continued, "Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage / Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Shortly after the announcement, Lovato and Timberlake both took to Twitter to share excitement for their upcoming performances. "I'm SO honored to announce that I will be joining @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris for their special event, 'Celebrating America' on January 20th at 8:30pm ET/PT," Lovato wrote. "I was left speechless when I was asked to perform!"

Timberlake also expressed gratitude and announced he'll perform Clemons' "Better Days," which he's featured on and co-wrote. "This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future," Timberlake said. "We have a long way to go to fix, undo, and rebuild this country... but I hope now, despite the past four years, we're on our way."

Following the riots in support of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, Lovato announced she's working on new music in reaction to what she called an "assault on democracy." Will her political track make its debut at the inauguration? The timing would be perfect.