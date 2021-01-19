With President-elect Joe Biden set to be inaugurated on Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Biden brood is back in the limelight. Considering many voters were introduced to his full family for the first time on the 2020 campaign trail, you might be wondering: Who are Joe Biden’s grandkids? Here's what to know about seven of his most ardent supporters — including the Gen Z grandchildren who aren't afraid to speak their minds.

Given his eight years as President Barack Obama's vice president, you may already be familiar with Biden's children. Biden shared three children — Beau, Hunter, and Naomi — with his late wife, Nelia Hunter, who died in a 1972 car accident along with their daughter, Naomi. Beau, the eldest of the three, also died of brain cancer in 2015. The president-elect also shares a daughter, Ashley, with wife Jill Biden. His kids have had varying degrees of media attention throughout his political career, but the third generation of Bidens have flown largely under the radar until his 2020 presidential bid.

Biden has seven grandchildren ranging from 9 months old to 27 years old, and his late son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, is the father of Natalie Biden, 16, and Robert Biden II, 14, with wife Hallie Olivere. Biden also has five grandchildren through his son Robert "Hunter" Biden. In addition to sharing daughters Finnegan, 21; Maisy, 18; and Naomi, 27, with his ex wife Kathleen Buhle, Hunter also shares a 2-year-old child with Lunden Alexis Roberts as well as a baby boy, who was born on March 28, 2020, with wife Melissa Cohen.

Not much is known about Hunter Biden's two youngest children, and Joe Biden has yet to confirm if he's met either of them yet, especially amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, the other five were regular fixtures on the 2020 campaign trail. Not only did they encourage him to run and join him on stage following his Delaware victory speech, but a sweet Instagram photo from Naomi showed Biden embracing his grandchildren just moments after learning he had won the presidency.

Naomi, 27

The eldest child of Hunter, Naomi graduated from Columbia Law School in May 2020 and is one of the most active grandchildren on social media. In addition to sharing outspoken tweets and TikToks supporting her grandfather, she also isn't afraid to call out President Donald Trump (even though she was a classmate of his daughter Tiffany Trump at the University of Pennsylvania) and share her other political views.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Finnegan, 21

The 21-year-old, who also went to University of Pennsylvania like her older sister, has been by her grandfather's side during many of his international trips as vice president as well as during domestic campaigning. While attending the Iowa rally, Joe Biden introduced her by name to the audience, saying:

I would like to introduce you to my granddaughter Finnegan Biden. The reason I asked Finnegan — grandfathers are always allowed to embarrass their granddaughters — that goes along with the territory.

Finnegan also regularly converses with her grandfather about current events and social issues. Shortly after the Capitol attack by President Trump's supporters, Biden shared on Jan. 7 that the 21-year-old had sent him a text message highlighting how much more aggressive Capitol police had been with Black Lives Matter protesters versus the Trump supporters.

"I got a text from my granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, who is a senior in her last semester, the University of Pennsylvania," he said during an event in Delaware. "She sent me a photo of military people in full military gear. Scores of them lining the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Because of protests by Black Lives Matter. She said, 'Pop. This isn't fair.'"

Biden continued, "No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that's true, and it is unacceptable."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Maisy, 18

Maisy, who is the youngest of Hunter Biden's daughters, is "best friends" with Sasha Obama, according to Joe Biden. The two families celebrated together when the two girls graduated from high school in 2019. Not only have the two played basketball together, but they also both accompanied Joe Biden to the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada in 2015.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Natalie, 16

The oldest daughter of Beau Biden, Natalie, memorably described her "mischievous" grandmother, Jill Biden. In a video shared on Aug. 18, the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Natalie mused, "I would say she’s not your average grandmother. She's a prankster, she's very mischievous."

Laughing, the teen gave an example of one of her pranks, sharing, "When she goes on a run, sometimes she'll find like a dead snake and she'll pick it up and put it in a bag and she'll use it to scare someone."

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Robert Biden II, 14

Beau Biden's son, Robert, has been hitting the campaign trail since he was a toddler. In addition to making appearances alongside his grandfather during the 2008 presidential campaign, Robert also joined his sister and cousins in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in a video shown during the Democratic National Convention.

With the nation looking forward to at least four years of a Biden presidency starting on Jan. 20, it wouldn't be surprising if fans get to see more of Biden's grandkids as they navigate the limelight, and perhaps get even more vocal about politics themselves.