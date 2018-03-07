Woah. Bachelor Nation didn't see this coming, but it actually happened: Arie proposed to Lauren B. on the "After The Final Rose" Bachelor finale, and no one knows what to think about this season's SECOND proposal. Seriously, the tension in the live audience was palpable as ever. Some people were shocked. Some people were silent. Some people half-clapped? IDK, it was weird, and I've never cringed so hard in my life while it was happening.

Essentially, the "After The Finale Rose" episode was just a sad continuation of Becca's unfortunate heartbreak and Arie's perpetual poor judgment. The episode started with a recap of the totally unnecessary, unedited footage of Arie blindsiding Becca with a breakup in L.A., ahead of the two's "happy couple weekend," which we saw on the finale episode. On the live part of ATFR, we heard from Becca about how she's doing now. We heard opinions about Arie's asinine decisions from former contestants Bekah M., Tia, Caroline, Seinne, and Kendall. We saw Becca confront Arie and saw Arie talk without really saying anything. We saw Arie and Lauren seem very happy together, despite the utter mess Arie created.

And then, out of nowhere, we saw Arie take Lauren's hand, bring her to center stage, whip out a ring, and propose to her with some "I should have done this a long time ago" spiel. Keep in mind, Arie proposed to Lauren, knowing he had proposed to Becca a few months to go, knowing he had broken her heart, and knowing she was literally there in the studio as he was doing this. Needless to say, the live studio audience was very perplexed. A love story eventually made, yes — but at what cost?

Similar to the live audience during the show, no one knows what to think on social media, but that hasn't stopped tweets from coming in like rapid fire. Spoiler alert: Literally nobody's thinking great things about this proposal. I can tell you that much.

Bekah is all of us.

No, really. She's all of us.

BECCA WAS IN THE DAMN ROOM, ARIE.

Arie Luyendyk, Jr.: the most romantic man in the world!!!!!

BRB, gotta vom.

What does Arie not love? Name one goddamn thing.

Someone call Uncle Gary. I'm sick of this.

Really, really, really hoping this is all a bad dream, and we're gonna wake up tomorrow in a world where Arie never ruined so many lives.

I'm just... I mean... I can't.

You'd think Arie would take a freaking hint about doing big things in private from now on.

Arie should've watched the Bachelor finale. Made he would've remembered that he shouldn't propose.

Yeah, sure, let's just make everything 10 times worse. What could go wrong????

I have never hated watching anything more in my life.

"Read a room? Never heard of it!" said not really but probably Arie Luyendyk, Jr.

Sorry! Have to cancel all future plans! I'll be cringing for the next 80 years!

Despite the obvious misstep on Arie's part in proposing to Lauren, knowing his ex-fiancée was literally in the same studio, Becca has dealt with this situation in a much calmer, more polite way than I could ever imagine myself dealing with it.

“He’s a good person, I don’t think he’s a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way. But it’s just the result of his actions,” the 27-year-old told People. “At the end of the day, I don’t think he thought through everything of how ending things with Lauren would be, how being engaged to me would be and what breaking up with me and going back to her would be. I don’t think he thought it through, but I don’t think he did it maliciously to break my heart.”

With Lauren getting what she hoped for, with Arie getting what he thinks will make him happy, and with Becca being announced as the next Bachelorette (!!!!!!!!) and having a new shot at finding love, we can only hope everyone involved in this chaos finds happiness after this.