Arie's Exes Dragged Him On 'After The Final Rose' & It Was So Brutal

We all know by now that Arie is getting a lot of hate for his season of The Bachelor. He dumped Lauren B. and proposed to Becca, then dumped Becca to go back and try to reignite things with Lauren B. If you were glued to your screen during the first 20 minutes of Part 2 of The Bachelor finale, then you already know that Lauren B. jumped into Arie's arms when he knocked on her door. So yeah, it looks like she forgave him. But you know who didn't? Kendall, Seinne, Bekah M., Tia, and Caroline. Arie's exes dragged him on After The Final Rose and it was totally brutal in the best possible way.

