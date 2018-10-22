In case you missed the news, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have officially put an end to their whirlwind romance. Sure, the odds of them making it for the long haul after only a few weeks of dating may not have been high. But I think a little part of all of us really did want to see their relationship succeed. Unfortunately, a recent report from TMZ says the likelihood of them actually making it down the aisle was never that high, even well before their split. According to TMZ, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's reported wedding plans were "hollow." In other words, there were never really very many plans to begin with.

In fact, a source told TMZ that, since getting engaged in June, the two actually hadn't planned anything for their nuptials — no venue, no date, no dress. Yes, there was the nearly $100,000 ring that Grande has reportedly already returned to Davidson. And, yes, there were the multiple tattoos they got for each other. And yes, there was their pet pig, Piggy Smallz that Grande kept after the split. But, as far as actual wedding plans go, nothing was solidified.

The source told TMZ that Grande did talk to her mom about wedding plans but "that's all it was." Just talk. TMZ says this is a sign that the pair "seemed to know marriage wasn't in the cards," and, as much as I wish I didn't, I must say I do buy their argument.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of my main reasons for believing them is because Grande has reportedly been dreaming about her wedding day since she was young. "Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15," a source told ET when they first got engaged back in June. "During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person."

I mean, I haven't been engaged before but I'd have to think that after months of being engaged, you would have at least picked a venue. Especially if you had been dreaming about your wedding day since you were 15 years old. Maybe she would have gone dress shopping? Picked out her bridal party? Of course, both of the stars do have extremely busy work schedules but I'd like to think that they, at the very least, would have someone on their teams scoping out venues that would match Grande's dream aesthetic.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Grande hasn't publicly spoken out about the breakup quite yet (and hasn't returned Elite Daily's request for comment), Davidson recently opened up about it during a standup set at his show with Judd Apatow, Judd & Pete for America this past Saturday (Oct. 20). "Well, as you could tell, I don't want to be here," Davidson reportedly told the crowd. "There's a lot going on."

"Um, I've been covering a bunch of tattoos, so that's fun. I'm f**king zero for two in the tattoo [department]," he continued. "Yeah, I'm afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that's how bad it is."

Funny. But also sad. Like, really sad.

"So, obviously, you know I, we broke up or whatever but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos," he continued. "And it was like in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid?' And 93 percent of it said yes. So my boy, he was like, 'Don't listen to that s**t man. They're literally f**king haters.' And I'm like, yeah, f**k that. I'm not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, 'Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'"

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here's to hoping that the two manage to move forward and mend their broken hearts.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!