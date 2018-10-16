The world is still reeling from the news that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have broken off their engagement. While the two stars seemed totally committed to a life together, their whirlwind romance just didn’t work out as planned. Grande and Davidson not only shared love, but they also shared an apartment and a pet pig named Piggy Smallz. And with the reported split so new and fresh, fans are asking themselves lots of questions about what will become of Grande and Davidson now that they’re not engaged anymore. One pressing question they have is: who kept Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s pet pig?

According to TMZ, it was Grande who kept the pig after the breakup. Elite Daily reached out to Grande and Davidson’s teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Grande and Davidson adopted their pet pig just last month in September 2018. They aptly named the tiny pig Piggy Smallz and shared lots of photos of her on social media. Soon after bringing the pig home, Davidson got a tattoo of her face and name. Tattoo artist Mira Mariah shared a photo of the tattoo on her Instagram account, prompting fans to go wild over the new addition to the Grande-Davidson union.

Here’s the tattoo version of Piggy Smallz:

And here’s the real life Piggy Smallz snuggling with Grande:

Judging by that photo, Grande and the little pig have a special bond, so it makes sense that she’d keep her instead of Davidson.

While Grande gets to keep Piggy Smallz, she did return the engagement ring Davidson bought for her back in July 2018. According to E! News, an insider source revealed that Grande felt that giving the ring back to Davidson was the proper thing to do.

"She did give the ring back," the source told E! News. "She ended the engagement and felt that was the right thing to do. They are not 100% split but things are very up in the air."

As for them not being totally over? Well, maybe there’s still hope for them yet! But I honestly wouldn’t hold my breath. Grande is clearly going through some difficult times, likely as a result of the breakup, and that fact was backed up by her close friend and manager Scooter Braun.

On Sunday, Oct. 14, Braun explained to an audience that Grande bailed on a charity performance due to some personal issues.

"One of the most amazing things about this organization is that they help people when they're having the worst moments in their life, and they give sympathy and a calm nature to people in need in those moments. And you saw your invite, someone I'm very close to was supposed to come sing for you today, and because of things that she's going through, she couldn't be here today," Braun said. "And while I was frustrated, being the manager, my wife, being who she always is, just looked at me and she goes, 'She needs this time.'"

So, Grande is dealing with all this as best she can. I’m sure Davidson is, too.