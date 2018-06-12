This Is What Ariana Grande's Wedding Could Look Like & It's So Unbelievably Dreamy

I have a theory that, when it comes to planning weddings, people follow into one of two categories. On the one hand, you have your people who have literally no idea what they want to do. They haven't put an ounce of thought into their wedding day until this very moment. On the other hand, you have the people who have been dreaming about this day since they were children. They already have everything picked out from the flowers to the dress. A recent Entertainment Tonight report about Ariana Grande's wedding plans goes to show the newly (maybe) engaged popstar most definitely falls into the latter category.

For those of you who haven't heard the big news yet, allow me to fill you in on the backstory.

It all started back in 2016 when Grande reportedly first met her now alleged fiancé, Pete Davidson, on the set of his show Saturday Night Live. There were no romantic sparks back then but, at the end of her performance, Davidson joked, "Do you want to smoke some pot or something?" So... I'd say there were some slightly flirty vibes.

Flash forward to early May 2018. The two were both newly single and rumors started swirling around about an alleged romance. "It just started and is casual," a source told E! News on May 21.

But shortly after that statement was released it started becoming increasingly clear that their relationship was far from casual.

The two definitely do seem to be very much in love and they definitely haven't been shy about sharing that love on social media.

Davidson first posted a Harry Potter-themed picture with his BAE on May 30.

Then Grande posted another lovey picture with a super romantic caption to match.

And now there's a rumor that the two are ENGAGED.

The engagement rumors first started coming about when an inside source told Us Weekly that, on June 9, the lovebirds “were telling people that they’re engaged” at Robert Pattinson's bday pash.

Fans were also convinced that they spotted a ring on that finger in this picture Grande posted of herself with her mom and brother to her Instagram story.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

I'm going to be honest, I don't really see a ring there but, hey, to each their own.

Another source confirmed their engagement to Us Weekly but also noted that "they are looking forward to a very long engagement together."

But just because their engagement is going to take a while doesn't mean that Grande doesn't know exactly what she wants.

"Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15," a source told ET. "During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person."

"She also has always wanted children and talked about how stylish her children will be," the same source continued to ET. "She used to talk about her brother [Frankie] walking her down the aisle and giving her away. They are really close and she felt he would be the perfect man to do that."

So what aesthetic of Grande's dream wedding? "Ariana also spoke about a winter wedding, which seemed a little cold, but she loves the idea of a winter wonderland-type scene," the source explains to ET. "We used to laugh about her fun ideas of a snowy wedding day."

Yes, the wedding seems a little rushed considering the (very) short timeline of their romance but their friends don't seem too concerned.

“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

