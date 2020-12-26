ICYMI, Ariana Grande is engaged to boo Dalton Gomez, and the couple looked super cozy in a holiday post. Although the couple have been dating a bit less than a year, they're ready to commit to a long term relationship, and it's freakin' adorable. Their first holiday season together as fiancés is a big milestone, and Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Christmas 2020 photos feature a festive celebration.

The news of Grande's engagement first began ~unofficially~ on Dec. 20 after she posted a string of pics on Instagram. She captioned it, "forever n then some," and showcased a ring on her ring finger. Anonymous inside sources spoke to publications like People and E! News, spurning on the news. After getting engaged ahead of the holidays, Grande and Gomez posed for some cute pics for Christmas, which Grande posted to her IG on Friday, Dec. 25.

Captioning it "merry" with a smiley face, Grande's string of booed-up photos began with a snapshot of her and Gomez in front of a Christmas tree. The next photo in the thread shows Grande celebrating with loved ones over some champagne. The post also features a video of Gomez passed out on the couch with one of Grande's pups sleeping beside him.

The pair reportedly started dating in January 2020. Fans didn't get a glimpse of the couple until they were spotted making out at a bar in February. Then, they reportedly began quarantining together in March before the world got some real verification on May 8 when Gomez made an appearance with Grande in the music video for her Justin Bieber duet "Stuck With U."

Although their relationship has been a bit fast, it appears the couple is over the moon about spending their lives together.

Following the engagement ring pics, a source close to Grande told Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 21, that Grande reportedly feels like "she can be her true self with him." The source also said Grande reportedly admires both his success and his "down to earth" attitude.

Going from Grande's recent Positions album and some of the reported lyrical nods to her fiancé, it seems like the couple is heading straight for the altar. Cheers to the happy couple!