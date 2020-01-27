With jaw-dropping performances from the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo, the 2020 Grammy Awards has been one of the most star-studded ceremonies of the year. Ariana Grande is no stranger to the Grammys stage, and after dropping out of her performance last year just days before the ceremony, Arianators are happy the "7 Rings" singer is finally back. Ariana Grande's 2020 Grammys performance was definitely worth the hype, and it included a huge lyric change.

This year's Grammys was all about Grande, as the singer snagged five nominations in total: Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Thank U, Next, Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "7 Rings," and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Boyfriend" with Social House.

On top of that, Grande wowed fans on the Grammys red carpet by wearing a custom gown by Giambattista Valli. The dress was a strapless, ruffled gray ensemble that made Grande look like a total princess. While Grande frequently invites her mother for her awards show appearances, this time, she had both her parents, Joan Grande and Edward Butera, walk the carpet with her.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then, when it finally came to Grande's performance, she kicked things off with a sweet Thank U, Next ballad with "Imagine," before diving into a cover of "My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music. The song was the inspiration behind Grande's "7 Rings" (which is why they sound so similar), so naturally, Grande transitioned into "7 Rings" next. The performance was so sensual, as Grande and her background dancers performed in lingerie and basically had a huge sleepover.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grande then moved on to her Billboard No. 1 hit single "Thank U, Next." The original lyrics during the song's bridge are, "One day I'll walk down the aisle/ Holding hands with my mama/ I'll be thanking my dad/ 'Cause she grew from the drama," which references Grande's previously estranged relationship with Butera. However, since Father's Day last year, Grande has reconnected with him, and, to commemorate their newfound relationship, Grande changed her "Thank U, Next" lyrics for her Grammys performance.

Instead of the song's usual lyrics, she sang, "I'll be thanking my dad 'cause he's really awesome."

Watch the moment below.

Grande and Butera's relationship seems to be stronger than ever, and fans are living for it. Good for them!