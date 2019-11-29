Ariana Grande may be travelling from country to country for her Sweetener world tour, but that doesn't mean she's away from her family for long. In fact, Grande often brings along her family with her on tour, including her mother, Joan Grande, her grandmother, Marjorie Grande (also known as "Nonna"), and even her brother, Frankie Grande. But one person fans don't really ever see the singer with is her father, Edward Butera. That's because, for the longest time, Grande and her father have been estranged. Throughout the years, the singer has gradually been letting her father back into her life. Now, it appears they're on good terms again. Ariana Grande’s Thanksgiving Instagram shows she spent the holiday with Butera for the first time in years.

Since March, Grande has been performing non-stop around the world while on her Sweetener world tour. After kicking off the first U.S. leg of her tour on March 18 in Albany, NY, Grande is back in the U.S. for round two. Most recently, she performed in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Her next show isn't until Dec. 1 in Jacksonville, so Grande had time to spend Thanksgiving with her family and friends, including both her mother and father.

Over on her Instagram Story, Grande shared several videos from her family's get-together. The clips showed the Grandes spending a lot of time dancing together, painting each other's faces, and, of course, taking selfies. Grande shared one special picture with all of her Instagram followers: a selfie with both her parents. "First Thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years," the singer captioned her post.

Grande also shared a clip of herself alone with her father. They appeared to be going out for a drive, when Grande began recording the two's exchange, which caught her father by surprise and made him laugh.

Following the exchange, fans realized why Grande might have changed the lyrics to "Thank U, Next" during her set in Miami the day prior. Instead of singing, "I'll be thanking my dad/ 'Cause she grew from the drama," during the song's bridge, Grande sang, "I’ll be thanking my dad, cause he’ll be there and he’s f*cking awesome," according to fans who were at the Nov. 27 show.

Grande and her father have certainly come a long way. In 2017, the singer told Seventeen magazine that her and Butera's fallout was the "toughest thing she has ever had to deal with."

"It took me so long to be okay with it," Grande revealed at the time. "The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him."

She added, "So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn't like that about myself. I had to accept that it's okay not to get along with somebody and still love them."

That all seems to be in the past now, because, by the looks of Grande's Thanksgiving posts, the father-daughter duo are more than OK now.