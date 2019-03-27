It's not a secret that Rob Kardashian has a little less fondness for the spotlight than the rest of the Kardashian clan, and he definitely hasn't been as involved in the whole KUWTK empire as of late. While there's plenty of speculation as to why that is, I have to say, who can blame the guy? It's gotta be a lot! With that being said, of course it leads one to wonder, are Rob and Khloe Kardashian still close? Because we know from the past that these two have always been thick as thieves, so it would be a darn shame if their sibling love unraveled some when he chose to sidestep the constant camera thing and following all that drama that came from his short-lived relationship with Blac Chyna circa 2016.

Well, here's what we know. And IMO, it's good news. If the hangouts between their children are any indication, Rob and Khloé are still bosom buddies.

First off, in terms of recent quality time between Rob and Khloé, baby Dream Kardashian (daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna) recently threw her Pops a birthday party. True and Khloe were definitely present and enjoying the very green and clover-filled party on St. Patty's Day, as ET reports.

In fact, Khloé wrote on her Instagram story:

Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her dad a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy. Her daddy's birthday is on Sunday (St. Pattys day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate!

Adorbs. Khloé also posted a majorly heartfelt post for Rob's birthday that mentioned him, writing, "Truly, I’ve never laugh harder than when I’m with you."

If that's not love and friendship between a bro and sis, I'm really not sure what is.

It also really wasn't that long ago that Khloé clapped back at a fan who called her out for never mentioning Rob, specifically when she posted a tribute to her mother Kris, who she rightfully called a Queen, for raising so many other Queens.

The fan was all, "it's a shame" nobody ever mentions Rob, and Khloé was all, "my brother is my entire world!" So, basically you can keep your mouth shut, thank you very much. And yeah, she totally called Rob a king, too.

Khloe said that her less frequent mentions of Rob have to do with privacy, and if the fan knew anything about the Kardashian squad, they would know that. In part, Rob's step back from the media reportedly has to do not only with his health, but also with all the drama between him and Blac Chyna (which seems to have come to an end these days for the sake of Dream, thank goodness).

Because guess what? If y'all are all missing your onscreen Rob time, you may be in luck. With season 16 creepin' up around the corner on March 31st, we could maybe be seeing a bit more of the Robster.

The girls got real on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen about how Rob will totes be making some appearances, so fans can get ready for that.

Kim said to Cohen about Rob:

He is gonna be [on] a little bit more in the next season. He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this’ and then he’s like ‘I’m cool to do it, so....'

So, sure, maybe Ron won't be on screen as much as mama Kris and the sisters, but hopefully we'll get to have some of those laughs that Khloe mentioned. Anyway, I'm definitely not worried about Khloe and Rob's relationship. It seems to me that they are just as close as ever, and my guess is True and Dream are going to be BFF's, too.