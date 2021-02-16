Though their Tampa reunion had Bachelor Nation convinced Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are back together, it sadly seems like that's not the case — at least, not yet. During a Zoom call that was originally shared on TikTok and then posted on a Bachelor Nation IG fan account on Feb. 13, the pilot (sort of) cleared up the rumors. "I'd not seen her since… for a couple of months actually, since things ended," he said, per Us Weekly. "But I did see her and it was a good meeting, for sure. We are on good terms, I will tell you guys that."

ICYMI, Weber and Flanagan shocked fans on Feb. 6 when they appeared to go clubbing together in Tampa, Florida (partially because, you know, we're in the midst of a global pandemic). The next day, a source for E! News reportedly claimed the exes "were together the entire night ... They looked happy and were having fun drinking and dancing together and with their friends."

The source reportedly claimed the two are "not back together" but "they have been in touch and are working on their relationship," so there's hope yet. "Peter has been reaching out to Kelley and regrets their breakup," the source reportedly added. "Kelley is very hesitant and thinks he's not ready to commit to her but still has feelings for Peter."

On Dec. 31, Weber first took to Instagram to announce their split to fans, noting that things "simply didn't work out in the end." Soon after, in a Jan. 4 statement to Entertainment Tonight, the pilot said, "Kelley and I operate on two different frequencies, and one isn't better or worse than the other; we're just two different people, and those differences surfaced after eight months of dating."

Flanagan expressed a similar sentiment in her Jan. 3 IG post reflecting on the breakup. "Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed," she wrote. "Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently."

While some fans suspected the pilot's meddling mother Barb Weber caused the breakup, a source reportedly told E! News on Jan. 5 that Weber simply wasn't ready to commit. "Peter is not ready to be with one girl," the source reportedly claimed. "He thought he could take the step of moving in with Kelley but he couldn't handle it ... He thinks he will regret this eventually."

Their Super Bowl weekend hangout may not have been an official reconciliation, but it does seem like there's hope yet for these two.