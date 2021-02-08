Their love story may not be over yet. Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan appeared to go clubbing in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 6 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The next day, a source reportedly claimed to E! News that the famous exes "were together the entire night ... They looked happy and were having fun drinking and dancing together and with their friends."

A video shared with @deuxmoi, the real-life Gossip Girl of Instagram, made the rounds among Bachelor fans when it was reposted by fan account @bachelornation.scoop on Feb. 7. It appears to show Flanagan walking through the absolutely packed crowd at WTR Pool and Grill, where Diplo was performing, while a voice in the background seems to be saying, "I can't, it's f*cking Kelley and —." The post also contains a photo of a woman who appears to be Flanagan pulling down her mask and cozying up to a man who appears to be Weber.

"Peter and Kelley knew they were both planning to be in Tampa for the Super Bowl and had plans to meet up," E!'s source reportedly claimed. "They have been in touch and are working on their relationship."

The insider reportedly stressed, "They are not back together," adding, "Peter has been reaching out to Kelley and regrets their breakup," while "Kelley is very hesitant and thinks he's not ready to commit to her but still has feelings for Peter."

Their reported night out comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that new variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 have been documented in the United States. As a reminder, according to the CDC, COVID-19 is thought to spread primarily between people who come within close contact of each other, and transmission is more likely to occur in enclosed spaces and when people breathe heavily (like while dancing and singing). So, clubbing is not such a great idea right now.

Flanagan and Weber's reported reunion comes five weeks after the pilot announced their breakup. "While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end," he wrote on Instagram on Dec. 31, 2020. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for." The news came as a particular shock to fans considering the former couple had been vocal about their plans to move to New York City together in 2021. (Weber went ahead and moved to the Big Apple in January, while Flanagan hopes to relocate in the future.)

While some fans speculated drama-loving mama Barb Weber caused the breakup, a source reportedly told E! News on Jan. 5 that Pilot Pete simply wasn't ready for a serious relationship. "Peter is not ready to be with one girl," the source reportedly claimed. "He thought he could take the step of moving in with Kelley but he couldn't handle it."

According to that same source, the attorney wasn't blindsided by the split. "Kelley suspected something was up with him because Peter was being distant," the source reportedly added. "She is definitely heartbroken. Peter is also very upset about the situation and doesn't know if he's making the right choice. He thinks he will regret this eventually."

Well! "Eventually" might have arrived sooner than anyone expected.