While I'm still shocked by the latest split in Bachelor Nation, I can't say I'm totally surprised to hear Peter Weber reportedly wasn't ready to commit to Kelley Flanagan. Ever since Peter announced their split on Instagram on Dec. 31, fans have been scrambling to figure out why the two decided to go their separate ways, especially since they had plans to move to New York City together. And though there's a rumor his drama-loving mama Barb caused the breakup, a source for E! News reportedly claimed it was the Season 24 Bachelor's indecision that ultimately led to split.

"Peter is not ready to be with one girl," the source for E! News reportedly claimed on Jan. 5. "He thought he could take the step of moving in with Kelley but he couldn't handle it." Le sigh. According to the source, Kelley may have seen this coming. "Kelley suspected something was up with him because Peter was being distant," the source reportedly added. "She is definitely heartbroken. Peter is also very upset about the situation and doesn't know if he's making the right choice. He thinks he will regret this eventually." So perhaps there's still the possibility of reconciliation (but I wouldn't hold your breath, Barb).

According to the source for E! News, Peter's mom reportedly wasn't the reason for the breakup... though she may have at least been part of the reason. "Kelley did think Barb was very controlling and overbearing but she tried to not let it affect their relationship," the insider reportedly claimed. "Barb put a lot of pressure on them, which was definitely hard." However, the source reportedly noted Mama Weber's interference wasn't a "huge factor" in their breakup, adding, "She got along with Kelley and they enjoyed each other."

Peter also stepped up to defend his mother, insisting she wasn't responsible for the relationship's demise. In a Jan. 4 statement to Entertainment Tonight, the pilot said, "Kelley and I broke up two weeks ago. I flew to Chicago and was finished with the relationship, then my mom really encouraged us to be in the relationship if we wanted to be and to not give up. Kelley and I operate on two different frequencies, and one isn't better or worse than the other; we're just two different people, and those differences surfaced after eight months of dating. But I loved her like crazy, and my mom really cared about her." Um, yeah, Barb made that pretty clear.

The world may never know what kind of role Barb may have potentially played in the split, but I do have a feeling Bachelor Nation hasn't seen the last of Pilot Pete. During the Jan. 5 episode of SiriusXM's The Bachelor Recap, ABC exec Robert Mills said he would "love" to see Peter on Bachelor in Paradise, so there's that. Will the pilot try his luck again? Your guess is as good as mine.