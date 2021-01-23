It's been months since Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler first took to Instagram to publicly announce their decision to divorce. But after a cryptic Instagram post on Friday, Jan. 22, fans who shipped the pair are wondering if Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are back together. Despite the former quarterback and reality star posing together in a pic with a cryptic message, fans might not get the answer they want.

The former couple posted an identical picture of them posing together with a caption that read, "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that." Fans immediately drew a connection to the 10 years the pair were together before their split. Elite Daily reached out to both Cavallari and Cutler's reps about the current status of their relationship and what the caption meant, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

It sounds like the reunion pic doesn't mean they're back together, though, because a source close to the couple told both People and E! News that they weren't referring to a romantic relationship. "They are friends and they are single. They will always have each other's back," the source said.

If you're wondering if that means Cavallari is no longer dating Jeff Dye, TBH it seems so, but there's no official confirmation yet.

Cavallari and Cutler first announced their divorce proceedings in an Instagram post in April 2020. The pair said they'd come "to a loving conclusion to get a divorce" and continued to say they still loved and respected one another.

Although it doesn't appear there's any bad blood, Cavallari's divorce filing accused Cutler of "inappropriate marital conduct," which in the state of Tennessee could mean several things that fall under "cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct" that "renders cohabitation unsafe and improper." When the filings first surfaced, Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Cutler and Cavallari for comment and did not hear back at the time of publication. In September 2020, Cavallari called the divorce "the hardest decision" she'd ever made in an interview with People.

She also told the publication, "It didn't happen overnight," saying they both "tried really, really hard for years and years" to make their marriage a success.

In a similar interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 28, she said, "It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years." Apparently, Cavallari and Cutler purposely kept many of their personal struggles out of the media. "I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as 'couple goals,'" she admitted. "I was like, 'If you guys only knew.'"

So while it doesn't appear Cavallari and Cutler are dating again, it looks like the pair is cool co-parenting their three kiddos — Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt, and Saylor James — and are clearly still close enough to post selfies together.