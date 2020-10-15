The saga of Cardi B and Offset continues. Some fans thought the two would reconcile after their reported PDA at the "WAP" rapper's 28th birthday party, but now it seems Cardi B and Offset are reportedly still divorcing. On Oct. 15, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Cardi has no plans "as of now" to withdraw her divorce petition after filing for divorce in September. "[They] are still technically separated, but they still hook up occasionally and are trying to co-parent as best as they can," the insider reportedly claimed. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Cardi and Offset for comment on the claim but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

However, two days before on Oct. 13, Cardi seemed to suggest she and Offset are working things out during an IG Live. "It's hard not to talk to your best friend," she said. "You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it's really hard to have no d*ck." Relatable AF.

Later, she added, "We're just really, really, really just typical two young motherf*ckrs that got married early. That's just what we are ... We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional-a** relationships. We're the same way. We're just more public."

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

It's been a tumultuous month for these two, so here's a quick review of what's gone down: On Sept. 15, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset a few days before their three-year wedding anniversary. Then, on Oct. 11, Cardi and Offset raised eyebrows when TMZ released photos that reportedly show the exes packing on the PDA at a club in Vegas. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for the couple for details about their reported PDA and relationship status but did not hear back.)

A day later on Oct. 12, a source for E! News reportedly claimed the two would likely reconcile following the reported hookup. "They aren't back together but [it's] just a matter of time," the insider reportedly claimed. "She loves the attention from him and he's trying really hard to win her back." (Elite Daily previously reached out to Cardi and Offset's reps for comment on the claim but didn't hear back.) Cardi then made matters even more confusing when she accidentally posted a topless photo on Oct. 13... while in bed with Offset.

It's unclear whether these two are getting back together or simply hooking up, and I have a feeling it's going to be a while before fans get any clear answers. Thanks for keeping things interesting, you two.