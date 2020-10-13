What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas... sometimes. Fans are wondering whether Cardi B and Offset are getting back together after they were reportedly spotted looking cozy Cardi's 28th birthday in Las Vegas, and believe it or not, signs point to yes. "They aren't back together but [it's] just a matter of time," a source for E! News reportedly claimed on Oct. 12, two days after their reported PDA in Vegas. "She loves the attention from him and he's trying really hard to win her back." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Cardi and Offset for comment on the claim but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

This wouldn't be the first time Cardi and Offset reconciled. The couple went their separate ways for the first time back in December 2018 after TMZ leaked texts reportedly exchanged between Offset and another woman. That same day, Cardi B took to Instagram to announce her split from the Migos rapper, but they were back together by January 2019. Their latest breakup occurred in September 2020, just a few days shy of their three-year wedding anniversary, and if E!'s source is to be believed, it seems Cardi is already reconsidering that divorce filing.

Just like after their 2018 breakup when Offset crashed Cardi's concert, it seems the rapper is pulling out all the stops to win his ex back. In addition to a Rolls-Royce truck (and personalized $8,000 car seat for their daughter, Kulture), Offset bought a billboard for the birthday girl, which read, "Happy birthday mommy. Love Kulture."

He also posted a pic of him and Cardi on IG, which he captioned, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep f*cking balling I'm lucky."

A few days before that, The Shade Room posted a video of Offset, and in response to a fan who said he looked "stressed," Offset replied, "I am I miss MRS. WAP... call her for me but private."

Only time will tell whether Mrs. WAP decides to give her ex another shot.