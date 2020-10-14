Fans still don't know whether Cardi B and Offset are back together, but apparently, the two were in bed together. On Oct. 13, the "WAP" rapper accidentally posted a topless pic on her Instagram Story, and as it turns out, Cardi B posted that nude photo with Offset lying next to her in bed. Soon after, Cardi shared a voice message on Twitter, reacting to her accidental upload. "I'm going to eat my breakfast, and then I'm going to go to a party because I'm not even going to think about it," she said. "I am not going to think about it, OK? Nope, no I'm not. I'm not."

But later that day, Cardi decided to go into detail about how the private pic wound up on her Story. During an IG Live, she explained how she decided to snap the topless selfie while chilling in bed with her ex. Unfortunately, after taking the pic, she unintentionally uploaded it to her Story. Cardi then had Offset check her Story from his own phone, and he confirmed that the photo had indeed uploaded. "By the time I turned my phone on and deleted that sh*t, everybody and their mom saw. They were all over the internet," she said. Sounds #chaotic.

The photo snafu took place just days after Cardi and Offset sparked reconciliation rumors while celebrating Cardi's birthday. On Oct. 11, TMZ released photos that reportedly show the exes packing on the PDA at a club in Vegas. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for the couple for details about their reported PDA and relationship status but did not hear back.)

A day later, a source for E! News reportedly claimed the two would likely kiss and make up (though apparently, they already did the first part). "They aren't back together but [it's] just a matter of time," the insider reportedly claimed. "She loves the attention from him and he's trying really hard to win her back." (Elite Daily previously reached out to Cardi and Offset's reps for comment on the claim but didn't hear back.)

Fans will have to wait and see whether Cardi decides to give her ex another chance.