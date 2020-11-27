Dressing up your space with candles that smell like your favorite places and pillows that compliment all your knick-knacks makes it your own. But, considering home goods can run pretty steep, it's not always budget-friendly to redecorate an entire home in one fell swoop, a la Bobby Berk from Queer Eye. Enter: Black Friday, a day of the biggest deals of the year, most notably, Anthropologie's Black Friday 2020 home sale. The brand houses tons of trendy, splurge-worthy products, like floating shelves, new bedding, and more fan-favorite decor, and its Black Friday sale is your chance to snag all of that and more at a much cheaper price.

Anthropologie's home sale is putting those perfect-smelling candles and new must-haves on a seriously cool promotion. As of Nov. 26, Anthropologie's Black Friday sale is giving you a whopping 30% off the entire website and on your order in-store. To sweeten the online deal, the brand is offering free shipping when you spend $50 or more, meaning it's easier than ever to secure all the missing pieces in your home right from the comfort of your couch.

This year, Black Friday shopping looks much different, as consumers and stores alike are navigating the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It's key to note it's safest to shop at home, where you're not gathering with people outside of your household who could potentially carry the virus. However, if you want to venture outside your home, it's imperative to follow the safety guidelines laid out by the CDC. The CDC advises you wear a mask over your nose and mouth, avoid touching your face, and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap, or hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol. If you have to shop in store, ensure you follow all posted safety protocols by Anthropologie, and make sure to keep a safe distance from all other shoppers and associates.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

With those guidelines in mind, let's turn our attention to some trendy and cute items you can snag for your home. If you want to add an outdoorsy and cabin-like feel to your kitchen, you may want to shop for a Yuletide Mug ($16, Anthropologie) or Metallic Star Garland ($48, Anthropologie), which you can string along the tops of your cabinets. Anyone who's looking to transform their living room into an oasis for snuggling, before winter is really here, will enjoy an Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Fringed Joshua Pillow ($78, Anthropologie), and a celebrity and fan-favorite Capri Blue Volcano Sugarcoated Glass Jar Candle ($34, Anthropologie).

Of course, if you'd rather focus on your bedroom, consider splurging a bit on a Lustered Velvet Alastair Quilt ($228-$278, Anthropologie) that can come with you from one home to the next. Getting ready in the Penny Ombre Capiz Vanity Mirror ($78, Anthropologie) will certainly spice up your life, too, and be a prime prop for taking selfies for Instagram.

Other chic finds are the Whitney Cheese Board ($68, Anthropologie) — which is basically made for virtual happy hours — and a myriad of cute ornaments including this Puffy Owl Ornament ($18, Anthropologie). All of these items you can either set up in your own home or send to a BFF who just moved into their own place.

With the sale already underway, what's in stock likely won't be there for long. Head to the Anthropologie site right now, and prepare for a hefty cart.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.