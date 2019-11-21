If you've decided to stick to online shopping this Black Friday, you're in luck, because tons of the biggest brands in beauty are treating shoppers to massive sales and gift sets they won't have to leave the house to get. Anastasia Beverly Hills' Black Friday 2019 sale is the ultimate Exhibit A, and when you see this year's holiday palette vault, you'll be clicking Add To Cart before you know it. After a year of countless new launches — seriously, ABH released upwards of six new palettes in the last few months alone — the brand is finally giving fans a chance to catch up and snag all the latest releases for less.

ICYMI, Anastasia Beverly Hills had quite the year. From influencer collaborations with Jackie Aina and Carli Bybel to new products like foundations and false lashes, to not one, not two, but five new Norvina palettes, it's safe to say their production team has not probably taken a single day off in 2019. Here's hoping they'll be able to rest on Black Friday after a hearty Thanksgiving meal, while the rest of us throw all our coin at the very products they spent the year creating. No official sale discounts have been announced just yet, but the brand has already started showing sneak peaks of this year's palette vault, and it's the perfect combination of old and new.

Priced at $49, this year's Black Friday Vault includes the classic Modern Renaissance Palette and the slightly newer Soft Glam Palette, both of which are typically priced at $42 apiece.

ABH will also be launching three gorgeous lipstick gift sets:

First up is the Liquid Lipstick Set, with 10 full-size lippies for $69. Next up is the Lip Gloss Set, with 10 full-size gossies for $65. Last is the Matte Lipstick Set, with ten mini lipsticks for $59. All three plus the Vault will be available at Sephora on Nov. 26 at 9PM PST and at Ulta on Nov. 27 at 2PM PST. Otherwise, shoppers can visit the ABH website on Black Friday to see the rest of the brand's holiday deals and offerings.