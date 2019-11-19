Even with all the beauty sale options on Black Friday, it's safe to say the majority of makeup lovers will be flocking to one store to get their shopping done. Sephora's Black Friday 2019 sale usually includes discounts on practically all the major brands, and shoppers know they'll have access to everything from Urban Decay liners to Pat McGrath Labs lippies and more. Why choose one brand to blow your coin on when you can shop them all in one spot? Fortunately, Sephora is serving up deals both online and in stores on Nov. 29, so making the most of these discounts wont be difficult.

Spoiler alert: Sephora always delivers on the deals for Black Friday, so you're bound to get a little greedy whilst roaming the aisles. To avoid acess spending, I highly suggest writing down a list of what you really want before you go. When you're in-store, it's far too tempting to resist grabbing the mascara you spotted out of the corner of your eye, or the palette the girl beside you is swatching.

Unfortunately, no official deals have been announced just yet, but Business Insider reports that Sephora's Black Friday deals will be previewed on Thursday, Nov. 21, so we're days away from finding out more. Fingers crossed for more of the $15 gifting options buyers scooped up back in 2018! Until everything is announced, there's still tons of gorgeous products on the Sephora site to help kickstart your holiday beauty looks.

If you're hoping to up your holiday glam with a palette that's more bold than festive, the Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette ($72, Sephora) is a great choice:

More into lips this season? Treat yourself to a Silky Lip Crème ($24, Sephora) and accompanying Precision Lip Crayon ($26, Sephora) from Patrick Ta's Monochrome Moment collection:

And if you're feeling a more statement shade, the Nars Lipstick in berry-toned "Impulse" ($26, Sephora) is a guaranteed compliment-winner:

The above and more are all available now at Sephora, but for more deets on special Black Friday deals, be on the lookout for product previews coming Nov. 21. If you've already started saving in preparation for shopping the deals, I'll leave you with this: Trust me, it'll be worth it.