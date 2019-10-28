Anastasia Beverly Hills' Norvina Mini Palettes Are The Cutest On-The-Go Picks

I have officially rearranged my makeup storage to create an entire section devoted to ABH palettes, because apparently, their new thing is dropping a dozen irresistable palettes a year, and believe me, I'm NOT complaining. The brand just announced their latest eyeshadow launch, and Anastasia Beverly Hills' Norvina Mini Palettes are some of the cutest I've seen to date. Personally, I get a little overwhelmed by massive palettes, so a 9-pan layout with a great color story is much more my speed. Don't get me wrong; I still fangirled hard over all three massive Norvina Pro palettes, but these little guys are #1 on my To Buy list at the moment.

When the OG Norvina palette first dropped, it was the most perfect purple lineup, inspired by Norvina herself, the president of Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics. Then, the brand announced the massive, colorful Norvina Pro Pigment Palette. And then, the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2. And THEN, the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 3. It was overwhelming in the best way possible, and while my glam was on point, I admit that my wallet did indeed suffer. I wasn't expecting to buy so many palettes at once! Now, though, the brand has announced the final items to round out the Norvina line for the year, and yup, I'm buying those, too.

Meet the Mini Norvina Pro Pigment Palettes. So good, right?

Swoon. Both limited-edition palettes retail for $29 apiece, and they're shoppable as we speak.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Mini Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 1 ($29, sephora.com) features pink and purple mattes and metallics, inspired by the OG Norvina color scheme:

On the opposite end of the color wheel is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Mini Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2 ($29, sephora.com), with a juicy contrast of oranges and greens:

I've been debating snagging the massive Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 3, but y'all, I think the Mini Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2 and I are really meant to be. A lot of the shades are similar to some of my key faves from the larger Vol. 3 palette! These are exciting times, indeed.

Plus, can we discuss this packaging? Both so different and so cute:

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

Talk about a great way to round out the Norvina line for the year! These minis are adorable, and they're giving me so much holiday glam inspo.

Check out the full shade lineup below. What more could you ask for?

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

A Mini Vol. 1 look paired with a wine-stained lip look for Thanksgiving? Slay. And the Mini Vol. 2 looks beachy at first glance, but I'm ready to use that matte emerald green for a festive mistletoe-inspired Christmas beat. Just watch me! To shop the new Mini Norvina Pro Pigment Palettes, check them out on Sephora and the ABH website now, and be on the lookout for them to hit Sephora stores come October 31.