If you aren't obsessed with Norvina, the president of Anastasia Beverly Hills and the daughter of Anastasia Soare herself, it's time to start stanning, because her first two palettes were straight-up fire, and her third? Y'all, you aren't ready. If you're wondering where to get the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2, you've come to the right place, because I haven't stopped swooning over this baby since I first laid eyes on it, and it's literally all I want to talk about.

ABH are known for their high-quality eyeshadow palettes, from Modern Renaissance to their latest collaboration with beauty mega-influencer Jackie Aina. Typically, the brand's palettes are formatted in a rectangular, 14-pan layout, and when a purple-heavy Norvina-centric palette debuted in July 2018, it fit exactly that mold, and fans loved it so. Fast-forward to August 29, when the brand dropped yet another Norvina palette, but this time, the ante was upped: the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 1 ($60, anastasiabeverlyhills.com) featured 25 oversized pans of high-intensity shadow, packaged in a massive purple square.

Because the drop was billed as "Vol. 1," fans knew to expect yet another Norvina palette on the horizon:

According to the ABH Instagram, "The future is now..." and the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2 is here:

OMG! Preppy mermaids everywhere are shook by this aqua and gold chevron packaging! So good — and such a change from Norvina's go-to purple color scheme.

In fact, a peek at the shades reveals just one glitzy purple in the entire palette, unless you're counting that rich matte indigo as a second:

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

As someone who looks at eyeshadow palettes for a living, I often wonder how brands can possibly dream up new color stories that feel fresh and unique, but Norvina Vol. 2 is a perfect example of unexpected shades done right. The palette is grounded in bright, matte blues, amped up by a few funky greens, and it still has space for a few random pinks, oranges, and yellows to spice up the mix. Fun AF, if you ask me, and for once, I don't feel like I already have all these shades somewhere else in my collection.

Peep the swatches and tell me you don't agree. You do agree, don't you?

A reminder to potential buyers: A pro palette done right isn't just any old eyeshadow palette with a fancy name. Pro pigment shadows are more intense, so less product is needed when applying. Be forewarned! That said, if you're into incredible pigment and payoff (And when it comes to glam these days, who isn't?) a pro palette is a must-have for your collection, and this one's a pretty damn good pick.

If you're hoping to snag the Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 2 as soon as it drops, be prepared, it's coming in hot:

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

The palette goes live on the ABH site and Sephora online and in stores on September 26, and will retail for $60 — that's just $2.40 per shadow, FYI. Not too shabby! I know this won't be my everyday, neutral go-to palette, but it's so darn beautiful, I can't resist adding it to my collection anyway. Well done, Norvina!