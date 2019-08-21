Calling all makeup lovers! A cult-favorite brand is launching a new product and it's one you definitely won't want to miss out on. All the details, including where to get Anastasia Beverly Hills' Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 1 are below, so get ready to cry some serious mascara tears of joy because it's just that good. Aside from being the brand's largest palette ever (more on that later), it was also created by Anastasia's daughter and beauty vlogger extraordinaire, Norvina. Clearly it's something extra special, so if you've been waiting for the perfect beauty drop to spend your savings on, this just might be it.

Anastasia Beverly Hills has already released three palettes this year, including the Rivera Eyeshadow Palette ($45, sephora.com), which boasts springtime perfect hues and neutrals alike; the Alyssa Edwards Eyeshadow Palette ($45, sephora.com), which was filled with the drag queen's favorite pigments; and the Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette ($45, sephora.com), which was saturated with deep iridescent hues. While gorgeous, all three stuck to Anastasia's typical 14-pan design. The new Norvina palette, though? It's got a whopping 25 pans of colorful goodness. Told you this was a drop you wouldn't want to sleep on!

Launching Aug. 26 at anastasiabeverlyhills.com, the palette will retail for $60. It'll arrive in a square plastic case — a first for the brand — emblazoned with gold details and featuring the ABH x Norvina logo on the outside. A jumbo mirror underneath the top flap makes for optimal application. As for the colors? They truly run the gamut. From a fiery neon orange and sunny marigold yellow to a light shimmery lilac and a royal blue flecked with gold, the palette's got everything you'll need to create a look that stuns. As described by the brand in a press release, "[The palette] includes highly pigmented iconic colors, daring brights, and vibrant hues" that are "perfect for the artist who wants to have the ultimate color collection and for the makeup fanatic who is ready to take their makeup creativity to the next level."

As with all Anastasia Beverly Hills products, the palette was formulated without gluten, paraben, or phthalates, and is cruelty-free and vegan, which means you can feel good while using it.

Can't wait to get your hands on the palette? You're not alone. Fans took to social media to express their excitement over the product, commenting on a photo of it uploaded to Anastasia's account.

"😱😱😱😱😱❤️❤️❤️😘😘 So LUSH, So BEAUTIFUL, So COLOURFUL 🥰😍😍😍😍 yasssssss," wrote beauty vlogger @houseofsienna. "Approximately 5,642 makeup looks just ran through my head. I’m readyyyyy," wrote another user.

Yet another fan speculated about whether more Norvina palettes would follow this initial drop, writing, "Am I the only one hoping Vol. 1 means more to come😍😍 @norvina is really showing out and I love it!!!🙌" Only time will tell for sure, but we sure hope that answer is a yes. Mark your calendars so you can add the palette to your virtual cart the exact second it drops.