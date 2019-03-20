In her new Netflix standup comedy special Growing, Amy Schumer opened up about her pregnancy and her marriage to professional chef Chris Fischer. The comedian got real about the struggles of pregnancy and her changing body, and she also expressed her deep love for her husband, whom she married in 2018. Amy Schumer's quote about her husband's autism spectrum disorder reveals how much she cares about him, and how their relationship thrives because of honesty and laughter.

“I knew from the beginning that my husband’s brain was a little different than mine,” Schumer told the audience. She followed up by saying, “I really want to get this right, because I love him very much.” Fischer was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, which used to be known as Asperger’s. In 2013, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders removed the term Asperger’s from the terminology and placed the disorder under the larger umbrella diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. This term includes cases of severe autism and also those with milder cases, according to the Autism Society.

Schumer says she noticed some signs early on in the relationship that Fischer might be on the spectrum, but these are also some of her favorite things about him. “All of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons I fell madly in love with him,” she noted. “He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn’t care about social norms or what you expect him to say.” She went on to describe her husband’s brutal honesty when she tries on an outfit he doesn’t like. “But he can also make me feel more beautiful than anyone has my whole life,” she gushed. She also loves that Fischer “can’t lie” because of his disorder, saying, “Is that the dream man? A man who can’t lie.”

The couple has undoubtedly had a whirlwind romance, dating for around 10 months starting in June 2018 before marrying in February of last year. They held a private ceremony in Malibu, California surrounded by close friends and family. Schumer often shares sweet photos of her hubby on social media, along with real AF photos and videos about how difficult pregnancy has been at times. But luckily, Fischer is always by her side. These two haven’t been officially photographed in public much, but they did make an adorable red carpet appearance last year to promote Schumer’s movie I Feel Pretty.

In her Instagram post this week about the March 19 release of her Netflix special, Schumer thanked her husband for being her biggest supporter. “His willingness and desire to be open with the world about himself and our marriage is courageous and beautiful. He makes me laugh more than anyone and he laughs at me more than anyone.” The comedian admitted she was not always a believer in happy endings. “I’m shocked,” she wrote. “I didn’t think this love was out there for me. But it was and it is and I can’t wait to spend my life with you and our growing family.”

I just love this love! It’s so honest, unfiltered, and real. Props to Schumer and Fischer for being so open about their marriage and the unique things that make it special. I’m excited to see Schumer and Fischer's love continue to grow and thrive.