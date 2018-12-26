While we were all out drinking eggnog and tossing back candy cane cocktails, Amy Schumer was busy growing a human this Christmas. The I Feel Pretty star, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer, has been giving fans a brutally honest glimpse of her morning sickness-filled pregnancy journey for a while now on social media, and this video of Amy Schumer throwing up on the side of the road shows just how rough the comedian has had it.

This isn't the first vomit video Schumer has shared. In November, she posted a video of herself throwing up on her way to a stand-up gig in Tarrytown, NY. And earlier in December, she posted another throw-up video because she "thought it might be fun to see me throwing up in a public bathroom."

I love the way the comedian has been so raw and real with her followers about how difficult her pregnancy has been while, at the same time, managing to somehow maintain her sense of humor. But being so nauseous during the holiday season seems totally unfair. Like, give the girl a break for just one day!

"And so this is Christmas," Schumer wrote alongside a slideshow that featured a clip of her puking on the street, as well as a picture of herself sprawled on the floor with her pets, looking completely exhausted.

Poor Amy! Severe morning sickness is no joke, and I just feel so bad for her! What a way to spend your first holiday season as a mom-to-be!

If you follow Schumer on Instagram, then you already know that the comedian, who announced her pregnancy with Fischer on Oct. 22, just eight months after their surprise wedding — has been dealing with hyperemesis, and has even been hospitalized for her extreme morning sickness.

On Nov. 15, Schumer took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a hospital bed in Texas where she was being treated for severe nausea after being forced to call off her show at Texas' Winspear Opera House.

"Texas I am so deeply sorry," she explained in the caption at the time. "I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit!"

On Dec. 14, Schumer hit up Insta again to share another picture of herself being treated — this time at home, where she's lounging on a sofa while hooked up to an IV drip.

"Am I glowing?” she joked in the caption, then tacked on the hashtag #hyperemesisgravidarum.

Honestly, I think it's pretty cool that Schumer is keeping it real and raising awareness for this condition, which affects from 1 to 3 percent of pregnant women, according to the Hyperemesis Education and Research Foundation.

Stay strong, mama! You got this!