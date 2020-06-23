All The Black-Owned Plus-Size Clothing Brands You Need To Shop Right Now

Ask a plus-size shopper how the majority of their shopping experiences with traditionally popular fashion brands has been, and odds are, it hasn't been great. Despite taking steps in the right direction, the fashion industry has still largely excluded plus-size shoppers from the conversation — a nonsensical choice given that almost 70% of women in the U.S. wear a size 14 or above. These Black-owned plus-size clothing brands, however, have long carved a space where plus-size shoppers can confidently find the fashion-forward, modern items they want and deserve.

In addition to plus-size consumers having fewer options available to them when shopping, the options that have traditionally been available tend to be somewhat basic or matronly and lacking in the trendy silhouettes widely accessible to straight-size shoppers. The plus-size clothing brands below are filling that necessary hole the fashion industry has created — and doing it with high-quality, affordable items that make plus-size shoppers feel seen and sexy.

From super chic bodycon dresses and matching sets to tees and lingerie, these Black-owned plus-size fashion brands are more than deserving a permanent spot in your wardrobe. We'll continue updating this list regularly with even more emerging and established brands creating fire plus-size clothing.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop here for: everything from formal and business attire to loungewear and going-out looks, all with chic, sexy silhouettes.

What to try:

Shop here for: a shimmering collection of formal dresses, jumpsuits, and matching sets you'll feel like a star in.

What to try:

Shop here for: formal dresses, workout wear, going-out clothes, and even custom orders made to make you feel confident.

What to try:

Shop here for: a collection of hand-selected, modern, and trendy plus-size secondhand clothing. (Although you can't shop online, check out the shop's Instagram for info on where and how to shop.)

Shop here for: graphic tees and more fun apparel with gorgeous illustrations that celebrate fat bodies.

What to try:

Shop here for: delightfully clever graphic tees and hoodies that express how you really feel.

What to try:

Shop here for: luxury, extremely high-quality dresses and formal wear that'll make you want to party.

What to try:

Shop here for: the straight-up sexiest lingerie you won't be able to resist adding to your cart.

What to try:

Shop here for: the comfiest and cutest swimwear, tops, dresses, pants, and more in a variety of vibrant solids and prints.

What to try:

Shop here for: an enormous, line of plus-size clothing that truly allows anyone to feel as sexy as ever.

What to try:

Shop here for: supremely comfortable loungewear in beautiful, vivid colors and materials.

What to try: