Despite the sheer wealth of Black-owned fashion brands already out there, the fashion industry has a lengthy, exhausting history of exclusive, racist behavior toward the Black community. Even though the industry has taken steps toward diversity and inclusion, the journey toward a wholly accepting and inclusive environment for the Black community is ongoing. Countless Black-owned fashion brands have long worked to bring to life some of the most stunning collections of all time, and while doing so, fostered a community in which Black people can see themselves and their experiences reflected through fashion.

Knowing and supporting Black-owned fashion brands is the first step toward pushing the fashion industry to be more inclusive of the Black community — and it's an effective start in advocating for broader, systematic change as well. With people around the globe continuing to protest the blatant racial injustices against the Black community, it's high time to make Black-owned apparel and accessories brands a staple in your wardrobe and to continue doing so for the days, months, and years to come. Read on below for some amazing Black-owned brands you'll want to stunt in every single day. We'll update this list regularly with even more established and emerging brands.

APPAREL

Shop here for: extremely culturally relevant graphic t-shirts, accessories, and other items that encompass how you *really* feel.

Shop here for: swimwear and ready-to-wear with gorgeous, inventive silhouettes.

Shop here for: a gorgeous range of ready-to-wear — from basics to vibrant dresses — in addition to custom gowns.

Shop here for: swimwear and resort wear with bold, eccentric prints and shapes that make up some of the coolest bathing suits and coverups you've ever seen.

Shop here for: a vintage collection of Black collectibles, including pins, posters, books, clothing, and more.

Shop here for: luxury ready-to-wear in vivid shades that offer exciting new takes on classic silhouettes.

Shop here for: stunning vintage finds that range from classic and elegant to casual and bold.

Shop here for: effortlessly cool, contemporary designs that draw inspiration from African culture.

Shop here for: an extensive ready-to-wear collection, with plus-size options, designed using mathematical algorithms and with sustainability in mind.

Shop here for: a collection of tops, face masks, bandanas, and more made with vibrant Ankara fabrics.

Shop here for: tops with billowing sleeves, sleek bodysuits, classically cool basics, and so much more.

Shop here for: Rihanna's line of undeniably fresh, modern ready-to-wear that'll make you feel like a badass.

Shop here for: Victor Glemaud's line of wool, knits, and cashmere that will brighten up your wardrobe for the better.

Shop here for: deliciously dark, gothic styles for all the "melanated misfits" out there. (Sadly, Gothic Lamb is on a break due to coronavirus, but keep your eyes peeled on its Instagram for reopening news.)

Shop here for: edgy, metallic designs that'll push you to take risks with your wardrobe.

Shop here for: undeniably chic, contemporary ready-to-wear that will make you feel classier than ever.

Shop here for: delightfully bright and breezy tops, dresses, and bottoms all made sustainably and ethically.

Shop here for: intricately crafted and tailored designs drawing inspiration from Africa, the African diaspora, and the postbellum Southern United States.

Shop here for: high-quality swimwear that runs the gamut from basic staples to strappy silhouettes and everything in between.

Shop here for: colorful designs that bridge the gap between traditional and contemporary with fabrics like Ankara and Batik made into modern silhouettes.

Shop here for: an extremely romantic set of designs feature tons of silky fabrics, delicate prints, and poufy sleeves.

Shop here for: minimal, sustainable, and versatile clothing designed and handmade in Arizona.

Shop here for: daring ready-to-wear designs that push the boundaries in terms of shape, material, and more.

Shop here for: breezy, summer casual clothing and swimwear in delicate, muted prints and designs.

Shop here for: gorgeous silk pieces and more in unexpected shades and eye-catching prints.

Shop here for: an enormous array of lingerie, in straight and plus sizes, that will make you feel so damn sexy.

Shop here for: handmade dresses and beautiful artwork that celebrates African prints, designs, and art over Eurocentric definitions of beauty.

Shop here for: tons of affordable, modern swimwear and beachwear in a wealth of different colors and shapes.

Shop here for: comfy loungewear, extremely cute casual wear, and pretty evening wear, all at affordable prices.

Shop here for: amazing swimwear basics and underwear, all made exclusively in four dark shades of nude to match deep skin tones.

Shop here for: a luxury collection of athleisure ready-to-wear designs worn by the likes of Gabrielle Union, Joan Smalls, Solange, Rihanna, and more huge names.

Shop here for: a plethora of downright cute, affordable clothing inspired by Japanese fashion.

Shop here for: cozy loungewear and eccentric ready-to-wear in a wide variety of trendy prints and colors.

Shop here for: Pyer Moss' luxury, award-winning ready-to-wear line, which offers a refreshing take classic silhouettes with experimental designs that speak to the heritage of the Black community.

Shop here for: wildly cool streetwear in the form of graphic tees, denim, and athleisure.

Shop here for: a range of modern one-pieces and bikinis in both tonal shades and vivid colors

Shop here for: an eclectic collection of both contemporary and vintage-inspired clothing from a chic boutique in Oakland, California.

Shop here for: a trendy line of loungewear in bright shades, as well as color-blocked and neutral-toned streetwear.

Shop here for: exceedingly forward-thinking, innovative styles that are unlike anything you've ever seen.

Shop here for: cool, elegant designs that'll make you feel graceful, professional, and just plain chic.

Shop here for: tons of designs in a variety of sizes made from African prints to celebrate the beauty of African culture.

Shop here for: a truly beautiful lineup of plus-size resort wear and loungewear in a variety of bright shades.

ACCESSORIES

Shop here for: a bright, poppy collection of woven handbags, all handmade in Ghana.

Shop here for: straight-up the cutest collection of handmade beaded bags and hats, sold on Cameron Tea's Instagram.

Shop here for: head wraps, jewelry, and other accessories with beautifully designed prints, all handmade by artisans in Nigeria.

Shop here for: a collection of modern sunglasses you'll want to snag immediately.

Shop here for: accessories and home goods that are equal parts minimal, artistic, and eclectic.

Shop here for: an adorably elegant line of small handbags handmade from vintage or repurposed fabric. (Sadly, the entire line is sold out at the moment, but we will update this article when Flat Fifteen is restocked.)

Shop here for: a diverse collection of colorful, glam jewelry, inspired by the founder's West African heritage.

Shop here for: a collection of classic shoe styles — like flats, pumps, and strappy heels — made in varying shades of nude.

Shop here for: a collection of accessories, clothing, and lifestyle items from a group of emerging brands.

Shop here for: the viral accessory brand that soared in popularity for its Shopping Bag.

Shop here for: a beautiful collection of handmade, dainty, minimal rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.

Shop here for: both ready-to-wear shoes and made-to-order designs ranging from flats and sandals to pumps and mules.

