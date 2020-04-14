While the fashion industry has made great strides in terms of size-inclusivity, it has a long way to go. Still, there are so many more options and brands for plus-size shoppers to take advantage of than ever before. Gone are the days when there were only five stores and a few department stores you could go for clothes bigger than a size 12. In 2020, more and more brands are making it a priority to carry clothes in a wider variety of sizes — meaning not just up to a size 16 — and it's a breath of fresh air for the plus-size community. After all, everyone should be afforded the luxury of wearing cute, on-trend clothes, no matter your size. And you shouldn't have to drain your bank account to do it.

If you’re looking to revamp your closet or indulge in some retail therapy, you’re in luck. Below, I’ve compiled 12 plus-size fashion brands that won’t break the bank. (I'm talking less than $100 for most of their pieces.) From the ever-popular online brand ASOS to cool indie brands like Rue107 and Harlyn, say goodbye to tired old prints and matronly silhouettes and hello to the wardrobe of your dreams.

1. Target Target Target has really upped its fashion game in the past couple of years, especially when it comes to their plus-size offerings. The brand boasts a wide range of essential pieces that are affordable and good quality. Its bathing suit selection is especially extensive and includes a huge array of styles in fun prints.

2. Just Fab Just Fab Just Fab may be better known for its accessories (you've probably seen its shoe commercials), but it has a pretty solid clothing range that goes up to a size 3X. If you’re looking for classic silhouettes like midi dresses or a cute maxi dress, this is the right place for you. Even better: Most of Just Fab's clothes cost less than $50.

3. LOFT LOFT Props to LOFT for expanding its size range up to a size 26 in 2018 and making a commitment to offer fun, affordable fashion for all bodies. While LOFT known for its quality workwear, it also features stylish going-out pieces. Not to mention, it also carries a lot of cute accessories and shoes to complement every outfit.

4. Harlyn Anthropologie If you’ve been searching high and low for stylish and chic special occasion clothes to no avail, you’ve come to the right place. Harlyn carries a beautiful selection of evening wear via Nordstrom and Anthropologie for all occasions (work receptions! birthday parties! weddings!) at reasonable prices. One caveat: You have to act quickly on the pieces you like; they often sell out!

5. ASOS ASOS ASOS has been holding it down for plus-size shoppers for years — and it continues to do so with its size-inclusive options. The e-tailer carries some of the most stylish and fashion-forward pieces in the market, like polka dot jumpsuits and cute prairie dresses that are all the rage. No matter your taste, you’re sure to find something fitting from the brand’s robust range of plus-size styles.

6. Torrid Torrid Torrid truly understands what it’s like shopping as a plus-size person, so the brand has made it a priority to create clothes, accessories, and intimates that not only fit well but look stylish, too. Struggling to find knee-high boots to fit your calves? What about a supportive bra that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? Torrid has you covered.

7. Dolls Kill Dolls Kill Often worn by celebrities like Doja Cat and Rico Nasty, Dolls Kill serves up bold, edgy, punk accessories and clothes up to a size 3X that not only look perfect for festivals or a night out with the girls, but also for those days when you’re feeling a little risqué. Looking for some killer platform boots? The brand's got you. A leather bodycon dress? Sorted. Nostalgic collabs unlocking memories from your childhood you didn't even know you had? You get it.

8. Lane Bryant Lane Bryant Lane Bryant continues to be one of the premier destinations for plus-size shoppers, and it keeps getting better every year, delivering fashion-forward, on-trend styles at budget-friendly prices. Its lingerie line, Cacique, is also worth checking out for comfy undies and size-inclusive bras with superior support.

9. Rue107 Rue 107 Rue107 is the perfect place for head-turning styles you won’t find anywhere else. Its popular swim options are super sexy and cute and come in unique graphic prints and bold colors. The brand also has some really cute going-out clothes, like form-fitting bodycons and flirty off-the-shoulder dresses that go up to a size 4X.

10. Unique Vintage Unique Vintage Are you a fan of vintage fashion? Yes? Then you’re going to love Unique Vintage. The online shop has a dedicated plus section (sizes 1X to 5X) filled with whimsical, vintage-inspired dresses that are high-quality and super affordable. Check it out for your own I Love Lucy-esque styles you’ve been dreaming of.

11. Ellos ELLOS Add Ellos to your fashion repertoire stat if you're looking for easy-going outfits. The Swedish plus-size brand offers classic, well-made pieces at a reasonable price point — from durable Chelsea boots to crisp white button-ups and well-fitting jeans.