Ever since J. Lo and Shakira announced their forthcoming Super Bowl LIV halftime performance in Sept. 2019, I've been anticipating their set list. Would J. Lo get the crowd going with "Let's Get Loud"? Would Shakira gift us with "Hips Don't Lie"? Would the two Latin powerhouses take on some Spanish-language songs together? What I hadn't spent as much time anticipating is what Alex Rodriguez's reaction to Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl halftime performance might be, and his response definitely didn't disappoint. After the ladies tore up the stage (along with J. Lo's daughter, Emme), A-Rod posted a video of him singing along with fans, and if that's not relationship goals, then I don't know what is.

Lopez may have been snubbed by the 2020 Oscars nominations, but at least she got the recognition she deserved when she was chosen to take on the Super Bowl stage. Surprisingly, this is the first time either Lopez or Shakira taken on the halftime show, and expectations were high. Following their performance — during which J. Lo sang fan favorites "Get Right," "Jenny From the Block," and (much to my delight) "Let's Get Loud," among others — the crowd went wild. However, no one seemed to appreciate the performance quite as much as Lopez's baseball legend fiancé.

In the selfie video — which he posted to both Instagram and Twitter — Rodriguez hops around in a circle, showing all the fans in the crowd, while sing-shouting "On the Floor." He captioned the video, "AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!" My heart! Truly, is there anything more swoon-worthy than a supportive partner?

Prior to the halftime show, A-Rod also took to Instagram to share his fiancée's Hard Rock Super Bowl commercial — which takes place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida — features a masked window washer snagging Lopez's "bling cup" as she prepares for her big performance. Lopez hunts down the culprit, and as it turns out, that mystery thief was DJ Khaled in an A-Rod mask. Rodriguez jokingly captioned the Instagram, "@DJKhaled almost had me in some serious trouble. Everyone knows not to mess with Jennifer’s bling cup!"

Despite momentarily losing her bling cup, J. Lo's performance was absolute fire, and her boo's reaction totally captured the excitement. Though TBH, Rodriguez should probably leave the singing to Lopez from now on.