There's no denying Jennifer Lopez stole the show in the 2019 drama Hustlers, but unfortunately, her standout performance did not earn her an Oscar nomination. When Issa Rae and John Cho announced the Supporting Actress Oscar nominations for the 2020 awards on Monday, Jan. 13, movie fans were quick to notice Lopez's name was not included on the list... and they weren't happy. These tweets about Jennifer Lopez's 2020 Oscars snub capture how everyone is feeling about the nominations.

A ton of movie fans tuned in to the 2020 Oscars nominations announcement expecting Lopez to score her first-ever nomination at the prestigious movie awards, but were immediately let down when the Supporting Actress category was the first announced and did not include Lopez. When the crime drama Hustlers came out in September, it garnered significant Oscar buzz, and in the months leading up to the nominations, numerous critics and outlets were predicting Lopez may win, or at least be nominated. Lopez earned a Golden Globes nomination, and received numerous shout-outs at various awards shows. So, it came as a total shock to fans when Lopez did not receive the nod many were expecting.

After the nominations were revealed, fans flocked to Twitter to share their disappointment over Lopez's snub.

In Hustlers, Lopez played the charismatic stripper Ramona Vega, who hatched a dubious money-making scheme to drug potential customers and run up their credit cards. The film was based on an article published on The Cut in 2015 called "The Hustlers at Scores," written by Jessica Pressler, in which Pressler interviewed a group of former strippers at the Scores nightclub who admitted to drugging Wall Street clients in the late 2000s.

The five actors who did win spots in the Best Supporting Actress category this year instead of Lopez were: Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Florence Pugh for Little Women, and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.

Like last year, the 2020 Academy Awards will not have a host. The show will air on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.