If there's one pop artist of the past decade you can count on to make you feel a whirlwind of emotions, it's Adele. Her soulful voice paired with perfect, jazzy melodies makes car rides, study sessions, and date nights feel that much more cinematic. Adele's song lyrics about love, in particular, dig deep when it comes to heartbreak and human nature.

Next to #powercouple rumors, hints of new music from Adele also have fans fired up. See: Lady Gaga tweeting her next album is called ADELE. See also: Ryan Tedder letting slip that OneRepublic collaborated with Adele, Chris Martin, and Beyoncé. As it stands now, Adele has put out three studio albums, 19, 21, and 25, named for the ages at which she released them. And honestly? They're super fitting. Listening to Adele's music feels like reading her diary. Here are some of her lyrics that showcase how intensely personal and relatable her music really is.

"Someone Like You"

This sweeping, melancholy song off of 21 presents listeners with the mixed emotions that seeing your ex can stir up. The pre-chorus of "Someone Like You" feels especially heart-wrenching: I hate to turn up out of the blue, uninvited / But I couldn't stay away, I couldn't fight it / I had hoped you'd see my face / And that you'd be reminded that for me, it isn't over Imagine the vulnerability it takes to admit to your ex that you're not over them and beg them not to forget you, especially in a world where people often want to "win" the breakup or appear the least torn up. It's also very human to look for someone like your ex when you start dating again and are on the rebound.

"Chasing Pavements"

This languid, soulful bop from 19 captures the nervousness that can come with confessing romantic feelings to someone. I build myself up and fly around in circles / Waiting as my heart drops / And my back begins to tingle / Finally, could this be it, or? Then comes the chorus where Adele, like many of us, tries to talk herself out of it and wonders if confessing her feelings to her crush would just be "chasing pavements." It's a place that a lot of folks have been in when trying to figure out if they should tell their crush how they feel.

"When We Were Young"

Ever go back home for the holidays and run into an old crush or ex? "When We Were Young" is about that combination of surprise and nostalgia you feel when you do. The chorus captures the novelty of the moment: Let me photograph you in this light / In case it is the last time that we might / Be exactly like we were before we realized / We were sad of getting old, it made us restless / It was just like a movie / It was just like a song What can you do except reminisce on the good ol' days, when you were young?

"Rumour Has It"

It might hard to admit, but sometimes, you really don't want to be the bigger person in a breakup. Sometimes, you want to be downright petty and that's OK! Post-breakup resentment is pretty normal. In "Rumour Has It," Adele drags TF out of her ex's new lover. Bless your soul, you've got your head in the clouds / She made a fool out of you / And boy, she's bringing you down / She made your heart melt, but you're cold to the core / Now rumour has it, she ain't got your love anymore No, being mean isn't productive. But venting judgment-free through a song, in the group chat, or to a therapist will probably help lift a weight off your chest.

"Hello"

Similar to "Someone Like You," listeners hear Adele reaching out to an ex after a breakup. But this time, instead of begging him to take her back, she's acknowledging the hurtful role she played in a breakup. In the first verse, Adele sings: Hello, can you hear me? / I'm in California dreaming about who we used to be / When we were younger and free / I've forgotten how it felt before the world fell at our feet Right after a breakup, tensions are running high and you might want to point all the blame at the other person. But as Adele reminds fans on "Hello," you can get to a place of healing and accountability.

"All I Ask"

Musically speaking, "All I Ask" is the dramatic Adele song to end dramatic Adele songs. In it, Adele gives fans piano riffs, earnest lyrics, and soaring vocals. The chorus is chill-inducing: If this is my last night with you / Hold me like I'm more than just a friend / Give me a memory I can use / Take me by the hand while we do / What lovers do / It matters how this ends / 'Cause what if I never love again? Again, listeners get to experience one of Adele's songwriting superpowers: vulnerability. The desire for one last hug or hookup (aka breakup sex) is very human. So is being scared you'll never find a lover as good as the one you're leaving behind. As far as Adele lyrics that can hit too close to home, these take the cake.

"Skyfall"

Name a modern artist more suited to write a song for a film about high-stakes drama, British culture, and old-school charm. I'll wait! Whether you're a James Bond fan, Adele stan, or both, you'll feel goosebumps rise as soon as Adele's smooth voice sings the first verse of "Skyfall": This is the end / Hold your breath and count to ten / Feel the Earth move, and then / Hear my heart burst again / For this is the end While you and your lover probably won't have to engage in hand-to-hand combat, recover stolen intel, and duke it out at a Scottish estate, "Skyfall" is relatable because we all want to feel like our partner has our back, through the good times and the bad.

"Send My Love (To Your New Lover)"

OK, so being petty isn't productive. But finding forgiveness and gaining perspective is, which is what "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" is about. Still, the best lyrics in the song are the ones where Adele lays out the reasons for her breakup: I was too strong, you were trembling / You couldn't handle the hot heat rising (rising) / Mmm, baby, I'm still rising / I was running, you were walking/ You couldn't keep up, you were falling down (down) / Mmm, there's only one way down Sometimes, it's best to let someone go and wish them and their new partner well.

"Set Fire to the Rain" AdeleVEVO on YouTube Speaking of breaking up for the better, "Set Fire to the Rain" is all about letting go of a relationship to save yourself. But there's a side to you / That I never knew, never knew / All the things you'd say / They were never true, never true / And the games you'd play / You would always win, always win When a relationship is brand new, chances are you haven't seen every single side to your partner, and as time passes, you might learn things about them that you might not particularly love. It's not always easy to tell if you two are simply just not compatible, but you live, learn, and "set fire to the rain."