UPDATE: Ryan Tedder is sending his apologies to the Beygency and Adele fans, because there is, in fact, no collab between Beyoncé and Adele in the works. Tedder took to his Instagram stories to clear up the rumor, explaining that he was using "sarcasm, kidding, and a joke simultaneously" when he teased the dream collab. Sorry to disappoint!

EARLIER: The buzz around the Beyhive is that Beyoncé and Adele made a song together — and singer Ryan Tedder is so excited that he accidentally let the news slip.

The OneRepublic frontman told iHeartRadio's Z100 during an interview at the 2019 Global Citizen's Festival that the band has "one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo on the bridge."

In a video posted to the radio station's official Twitter account, Tedder can be heard giving subtle hints about OneRepublic's forthcoming album, Human, which is due out in late November. Though it's unclear if Tedder's name drop was a joke, fans of Beyoncé, Adele, and Martin all went wild at the thought of it — and admittedly, so did I!

"Just found put [sic] Adele and Beyonce recorded a song and that's all I needed to hear for the day," one fan tweeted. Another shared: "Beyoncé and Adele has been my dream duo since forever i can’t wait to see tha magic."

Tedder dished on the upcoming album during a radio interview earlier this month. "All the song titles and all of the songs are about very, very basic human emotion," he explained. "It will have probably eight or nine songs on it ... we will have at least three songs out [before the album]."

The songstresses have long fangirled over each other, so it wouldn't be a big surprise if they finally got the chance to work with each other alongside other industry vets.

In 2017, Adele openly expressed her adoration for Beyoncé as she accepted the 59th Annual Grammy award for Album of the Year.

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” Adele said as Beyoncé, who was also nominated in that category, looked on with tears in her eyes. “And I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyoncé.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I love you,” Beyoncé mouthed silently to Adele as the camera panned to her in the audience.

If this collab comes to fruition, it will be the first time Beyoncé and Adele collaborate, and hopefully not the last, considering they seem to be each other's biggest fans.

"It is so easy to talk to her and be around her," Beyoncé told Vanity Fair of Adele for its November 2016 cover story. "She's funny as hell and her comebacks are legendary. The most beautiful thing about Adele is that she has her priorities straight. She is a gracious woman and the most humble human being I've ever met."

Beyoncé further gushed: "When Adele sings you can hear that it's coming from an unfiltered honesty and purity. She creates songs that go deep and expose pain and vulnerability with her soulful voice. She takes you places other artists don't go to anymore—the way they did in the '70s."

The reported OneRepublic tune won't be the first time Beyoncé and Martin have join forces. The pair collabed on Coldplay's 2015 track "Hymn for the Weekend," and then slayed the stage with Bruno Mars during the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show in February 2016.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

And the experience was clearly a memorable one! Beyoncé later shared more than a dozen behind-the-scenes photos from rehearsals leading up to the event. In many of the images, Martin could be seen dancing and playing with Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

All we can say is that should this song come to life, you can count on it being on repeat for endless hours!