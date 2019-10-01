There's suprising news and then... there's this. It looks like Adele may be dating a famous rapper. The "Hello" singer split with her long-time husband, Simon Konecki, earlier this year, but she's not letting romance fall to the wayside. Rumor has it (see what I did there?) that the singer is moving on with someone new — UK rapper Skepta. We know what you're wondering: Who is Skepta? Well for starters, he's been in Adele's life for quite a while.

According to The Sun, a source says the two musicians have been friends for some time but recently, things took a shift towards romance. Elite Daily reached out to Adele's team for comment on the dating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection. They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day," the source told the publication.

The same source also continued by saying that, “They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well.”

As for Skepta, the hip-hop hunk has previously been romantically linked to Naomi Campbell, so he's no stranger to the A-list spotlight. Plus, for those who may not be familiar, he's got some serious bangers in his music catalog. Songs like "Shutdown," "Nasty," and "Top Boy" propelled him to stardom and helped him solidify his spot as a hip-hop icon.

TBH these two might not be such a random couple after all. Not only do both Brits hail from Tottenham, London, but they both are award-winning musicians. Skepta's fourth studio album, Konnichiwa, was released to critical acclaim and even won the Mercury Prize. So, something tells me he's just the man to champion Adele on as she continues winning Grammy after Grammy.

The best part of it all? Maybe Skepta can help Adele brush up on her rap skills. I know you didn't forget about that time Adele straight-up slayed a verse from Nicki Minaj's "Monster" during Carpool Karaoke. Can we get a Skepta collab, or what?

It should be noted that these two have some serious history. Back in 2016, Skepta got incredibly honest in an interview when speaking on how close he is with Adele.

“Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going," he told ES magazine at the time. Not long after, Adele posted a snap of the rapper with the caption “Tottenham Boy” and a heart emoji. Sounds like the start of a beautiful romance to me!

The "Hello" hit-maker went public with news of the split from her husband back in April 2019 when her rep confirmed the breakup in a statement shared with various news outlets.

"Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always, they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment," they said at the time.

As fans know, Adele is notoriously private about her life so it may be a while before we see these two take their romance public. But, here's to hoping that the singer has found love once again! (As long as she still keeps churning out the sad bops, that is.)