Adele has had a difficult year after splitting from her ex-husband and her son's father, Simon Konecki. While I am sending her my well wishes, a very small (read: large) piece of me is excited over the prospect of new tracks to add to my catharsis playlist. It's no secret Adele's recipe for fire tracks is songwriting after a breakup and, according to sources, she's doing just that. So it got me thinking, will Adele drop an album in 2019? It looks very, very likely.

While Adele has kept much of her private life out of the public eye, People's sources have quite a bit to share about the singer's life. According to People, Adele has spent the summer living her best life with her son Angelo, as well as pouring some energy back into her craft since separating from Simon Konecki.

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” said a source close to Adele. Later. This. Year. Ermygawwsshhhh! That means we should be getting new Adele and Rihanna in the same season. I'm screaming over here.

Anyway, the source went on to share a little insight into Adele's creative process. "She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans," the source continued. Yippee!

Glenn Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you recall, Adele's 19, 21, and 25 were everything. But, they were also extremely personal to her and the upcoming project is said to be just as intimate. "She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before,” said a source in the music industry. “She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy." OMG, that's so good to hear. Maybe, we will get an album that's filled with more bops than sad ballads...? Personally, I'm down for anything Adele.

The British singer is also said to be very close with her 6-year-old son Angelo and according to People, the two have spent the summer traveling. "Her son had some time off from school, so they have taken a few small trips," the source said. "They recently vacationed in Utah, took a boating tour on Lake Powell and hiked the slot canyons. Adele very much enjoys U.S. nature and wanted to show Angelo around historic sites.” Awww, nothing like some mommy-son bonding time.

While the breakup may have been tough for Adele, People reports she and Konecki are able to spend time together, with their son, on good terms. "Adele loves Los Angeles and lives a great life with her son. She likes to keep her life private for both her and her son and is able to do that in L.A. She co-parents with Simon, and they seem to get along and spend time together with Angelo as well.”

Awww... all of this just warms my heart. It is one thing to hear Adele is writing new music and it's another to know she's living it up while doing so. I'm filled with so much joy, hopefully enough to hold me over until we get the album release date.