It's truly shocking how so much can change in a day. On April 10, Republican senators were sure in their decision that Trump would never fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Well, now it's April 11 and a bill to protect Robert Mueller may be making its way for an official vote. It's truly about time, people.

According to Politico, the bipartisan Senate bill would be designed to specifically protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller's job. The bill, titled the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act, is reportedly making its way to the Judiciary Committee to see if it advances. The bill was created by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina along with Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware. It appears that most senators are on board for the legislation, except for Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley.

Even though Grassley has openly said that Trump firing Mueller would be "suicide," he still isn't quite convinced that the legislation is the best move to make.

The legislation would let Mueller, or any special counsel member, receive an "expedited judicial review" within ten days of being fired to determine whether the firing was reasonable or not. If not, then the special counsel would be reinstated.

Democratic Sen. Coons told Politico that the bipartisan bill is mean to make sure Mueller, along with other special counsels, can do their jobs without any "interference."

"We need to ensure not only that special counsel Mueller can complete his work without interference, but that special counsels in future investigations can, too," Coons said.

Even though there has been talks for months about whether protection for Mueller is necessary, it was a tweet from Trump that reportedly motivated the senators to take action. On April 10, Trump took to Twitter to blast the FBI's raid of his lawyer, Michael Cohen's, hotel.

These tweets look pretty similar to past posts from Trump. The president has regularly referred to Mueller's investigation of him and Russia's collusion in the 2016 presidential election as a "witch hunt."

On Jan. 10, Trump tweeted,

The single greatest Witch Hunt in American history continues. There was no collusion, everybody including the Dems knows there was no collusion, & yet on and on it goes. Russia & the world is laughing at the stupidity they are witnessing. Republicans should finally take control!

The Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act might be the most recent move to protect Mueller's firing, but it isn't the only one that's been introduced in the past. Senators Tillis and Coons introduced a legislation last year that would allow Mueller, or other special counsel, to challenge his firing in court. In addition, Graham and Booker worked on a separate bill that would require a judge to approve a request from the Justice Department to fire Mueller, and other special counsel.

We may not be sure if Trump has any plans to fire Mueller, but that hasn't stopped his name being constantly brought up in conversation. On April 10, following the raid of Cohen's hotel, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders implied at a press conference that Trump might believe he could fire Mueller under recent events.

"He certainly believes he has the power to do so," Sanders said. "The President has been clear that he thinks that this has gone too far."

Well then.

I personally believe this bill couldn't have come at a better time. There's already been reports from The New York Times claiming that Trump has already tried to fire Special Counsel Mueller in June 2017. According to The Times, Trump withdrew his order once the White House counsel threatened to resign if the president carried out the firing. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment at the time of the report, but did not hear back.

Is suspenseful political thriller a movie genre? If not I think we have the perfect debut.

More to come.