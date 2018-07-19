9 Milestones That Happen After You Say "I Love You" For The First Time & Ugh, So Cute
Being in a serious, committed relationship is full of fun moments. Spontaneous moments of affection, fun getaways, and a new kind of intimacy are all great things to look forward to. But really, one of the biggest moments in any relationship is saying "I love you." No matter when it happens, or who says it first, it's a big deal, and the milestones that happen after you say "I love you" are even further proof that it's a game-changer when it comes to relationships.
Basically, when you first get into a relationship, you have that "I love you" looming over you. While you might not acknowledge it, or even really realize it, it's important to know that there's really no pressure to say "I love you" at any certain point. The thing is, though, when you do say those three little words, things will change, and other milestones will soon follow. They might not be huge or life-changing necessarily, but they are heartwarming, and could really make you appreciate your relationship even more.
For instance, if you've said "I love you," before you've met your significant other's parents, then that will likely happen next, along with a few other little things.
1You’ll get a confidence boost.
When you tell someone you love them, and you really mean it, you're actually saying a lot. Loving someone should also mean that you trust them, and that you're comfortable with them. So, when you say "I love you," you can definitely expect that a lot of your insecurities won't seem like such a big deal anymore. Of course, they won't just magically melt away, but honestly, saying "I love you," and having someone say it back to you can reaffirm a lot of things. Maybe you'll realize that your partner loves you no matter what, so you won't feel as much pressure to always look perfect, or exhibit perfect table manners. They're going to love you no matter how much pasta sauce runs down your face. Promise!
Really, saying "I love you" can open up a lot of doors for you and your partner.
2You’ll make decisions together.
After you've said "I love you," you’ll work as a team better. This means that along with shedding some insecurities, you'll make decisions together. Whether it's something as simple as what to have for dinner that week, or something more intense like whether to move in together, those decisions will be easier now that the two of you are open books to each other.
3You’ll spend so much more time together.
Listen, as school-girlish as it sounds, being in love is just really, really fun. And once you’ve said “I love you,” you’ll really just want to hang out with them all the time, and spend quality time together. Even if you’re both busy with work and other obligations, you’ll hopefully make time for each other. Whether that’s a date night, or staying at one another’s house more often, it doesn’t really matter. What matters is cherishing this time together.
4You might plan a trip together.
After you've said "I love you," you'll be excited to spend more time together, obviously, but that might mean doing something bigger. For example, you might start planning a trip together. Whether that's a day trip, a long vacation out of the country, or anything in between, it's still a sweet little milestone to remember.
5You'll say it on the phone and over text more, too.
Once you've said that first, big "I love you," you won't be able to contain yourself. Seriously, you'll just want to say it all the time, and that's totally OK, and totally sweet. It's exciting, and after you've said it once, you'll say it all the time on the phone, over text, and in person.
Basically, you're going to turn into a sappy romantic, so deal with it. Get used to that little fluttery feeling.
6You'll want to shout it from the rooftops.
Being with someone who makes you happy is one thing, but saying "I love you," to someone really special can completely change things. You'll want to tell everyone, and what's more, you'll feel comfortable telling them. You'll tell your family and friends, and their family and friends, and you won't feel ashamed or too shy about it.
7You'll post about them more openly.
Before you've officially said "I love you," to someone, you may be hesitant to post photos of the two of you online. But once those three words have been said, you'll feel more comfortable shouting them out on social media.
So start taking all the selfies with your partner, babe, it's time to put them to good use!
8You'll invite them to a holiday gathering with your family.
If your significant other hasn't met your family yet, then get ready, because after you say "I love you," you probably won't be able to picture holidays without your partner. So, whether you invite them to spend the holidays with your family, or vice versa, it's an exciting time for sure.
9You'll become a "we" real fast.
Last but certainly not least, you'll start to consider yourself as part of a "we" in everyday life. You'll say things like, "We're going to Colorado for Valentine's Day," or "Yeah, we are really looking forward to it," or, "We loved that movie!" It's amazing, and definitely worth all the buildup.
Saying "I love you," is a big step, and all of the little milestones that will follow make it even more special.
