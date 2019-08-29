If you're on the hunt for the best vibrators for beginners, scrolling through online retailers or strolling through sex-shop aisles can be a little overwhelming. Vibrators come in all shapes, sizes, and textures, and with all kinds of speed settings and functions to choose from, where does one even begin? Well, when it comes to the best starter vibes, stress no further. Below, a list of nine to help you narrow down the search. The following vibrators are straightforward, easy, run the price gamut from bougie to about $10, and work with all kinds of anatomy.

These vibrators can also work in both solo sex, and sex with other people. Using a vibe during partnered sex can help you and your partner(s) multitask during oral, anal, or vaginal sex. And if you're getting off by yourself, buying a vibrator can change your life, beyond just an earth-shattering orgasm.

As sexologist, author, and podcast host Dr. Jess O'Reilly previously told Elite Daily, "Masturbating is the best way to get to know your body." It can boost your self-esteem and create a positive connection to your body. It's also beneficial, O'Reilly explained, because people who masturbate "may report higher levels of orgasmic response during intercourse and greater sexual satisfaction." Why? Because masturbating can give you a good idea of what you like in bed, and can help you better direct your partner(s) to perform those techniques on you.

If all those aren't sufficiently compelling reasons to look into your first vibrator, I don't know what to tell you. Here are nine great places to start.

2. A Double Whammy plusOne Dual Vibrating Massager $29.98 | Walmart This plusOne sex toy is ideal if you're a vagina-owner who wants both clitoral and vaginal stimulation, as well as vibration. Both of the ends vibrate independently, and it lasts for three hours on a full charge. The plusOne charges via USB cable and is billed as "whisper quiet," which is important because quiet vibrators are essential when living with family or roommates!

3. A Futuristic Little Vibe Satisfyer Layons $29.95 | Satisfyer This vibrator literally looks like a sex toy out of Star Wars, but I digress. Apart from being minimalist and cute, Satisfyer says this vibe from their new Layon line will bring about "a big smile on your face, trembling knees and butterflies in your tummy — or panties." Who knew an out-of-this-world orgasm came in such a neat, waterproof, USB-chargeable, aesthetically pleasing package?

4. An Indie Quickie Kip Lipstick Vibrator $85 | Dame Products For max subtlety, Dame Product's Kip sex toy could be written off as a quirky tube of lipstick, and fits into a makeup pouch or pocket. Also labeled as "whisper quiet," this vibrator — which comes in lemon and lavender colors — has an angled tip that's "soft enough to flutter, while its cupped face delivers all-around, clit-enveloping stimulation."

5. A Tried-And-True Wand Ollie $74 | Unbound Magic wands are a specific niche of vibrators, with long, hard handles and soft, rounded heads. According to Allure, they'll give you "the most intense orgasm of your life without a care in the world about looking more like a machine than a beautiful piece of art." For a wand that's introduced on Unbound's site with the tagline "Accio orgasm!", you know this one's going to pack a punch. Based on internet and word-of-mouth reviews, Ollie truly delivers. As seems to be the standard now, this sex toy is waterproof and has a magnetic, USB charging cable.

6. A Bit More Inexpensive, But Equally Reliable Cordless Wand Massager $18.99 | Amazon It's not explicitly listed as a vibrator, but rather, as a cordless massager that can "help you recover [from] injury from sports and travel," and "relieves" your muscles of pain. Be that as it may, it can still get the big job done. And while it might not last as long as an Ollie, for example, this affordable Amazon wand has its benefits. The silicone is ultra soft and the neck is bendable, so you can position it at just the right angle to help bring you over the edge. (Or, you know, give you relief from your neck cramp or whatever.) This massager is rechargeable and lasts for three hours on a full charge.

7. Good For The Planet, And Your Orgasms Gaia Eco World's First Biodegradable Vibrator by Blush Novelties $9.63 | Amazon Not only is this Gaia Eco toy body-safe, but it's Earth-safe, too! Blush Novelties calls it the "World's First Biodegradable" vibrator. Made from Biofeel, a "starch-based bioplastic," this sex toy is biodegradable by commercial compost. This recyclable vibe operates on a twistable dial, which controls speeds. You also untwist it to put in the AA batteries that power it. For $10 and shipping, you can get off and do so with an absolutely clear conscience.

8. Some Extra Attention Girl's Best Friend $49.99 | Sweet Vibrations Like the plusOne vibrator, Sweet Vibration's Girl's Best Friend is a two-for-one deal. But instead of stimulating the clit and G-spot, this vibrator's vacuum technology simulates oral sex on the clit while vibrating at the same time. (Sweet Vibrations recommends adding a bit of lube to your clit ahead of time, because it's that powerful.) If you want something a little less intense, you can use the opposite end as a traditional vibrator. It also comes in comes in pink and lavender options.