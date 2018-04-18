5 Vibrators For Beginners That Are Easy To Use & Will Completely Rock Your World

Something you don't learn in sex ed. is how to please yourself. In fact, I don't think I've ever heard from a single person whose sex ed. lecture had anything to do with sexual pleasure. That's too bad because it'd be nice to end the class on a high note after being scared out of your mind that you would die from having pre-marital sex. It seems to me that an obvious solution to this problem would actually be vibrators for beginners. All of the rewards, none of the risks.

I'm not just talking about health risks, either. You probably have a better shot at pleasing yourself in bed than a partner does because you already know exactly what you like. And if you don't, well, that's what these guys are here for — the vibrators, I mean.

I've hand-picked the best vibrators for beginners — for the Anastasia Steele we meet in the first Fifty Shades movie, not the Red Room enthusiast she becomes in Fifty Shades Freed — that'll help you get in touch with yourself, literally. I know from experience that your first vibrator is ideally user-friendly, discreet, cute, and non-threatening. And hey, bonus points for water-resistant materials so you can take your new toy into the shower with you if you're feeling shy.

There's absolutely nothing embarrassing about taking matters into your own hands; you might even get a confidence boost out of it. Don't believe me? Put one of these vibrators to the test.

Revitalize Pocket Rocket Set Giphy This is the perfect sex toy to try out if you're just getting fingers wet (LOL) because it's practically four toys in one. With only one power setting, it's more about getting a feel for the world of sex toys than it is about challenging yourself to a solo sex marathon.

Satisfyer Pro Traveler Giphy This little gadget is designed to replicate the sensation of oral sex. It's perfect if you're more into catching flights than feelings because it's small enough to fit in your hand luggage. You know what they say? Good things come in small packages. With 11 settings to choose from, the Satisfyer Pro Traveler is definitely a good thing here to make you... well, you get it. Best of all, it's waterproof, which makes it the perfect accessory to take on your spring break trip or summer getaway. Talk about flying high.

Fifty Shades of Grey Freed Crazy For You Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator Giphy If your sudden interest in sex toys has anything to do with the Fifty Shades franchise, you have to try this bullet vibrator inspired by the movie. Trust me. This isn't just a treat for you. You can use a bullet vibrator with your partner to take your sex game from vanilla to kink in no time, just like Christian Grey did with Anastasia.

Adam & Eve Warming Rabbit G Giphy Curious about the elusive G-spot orgasm? Why not experiment for yourself with this warming G-spot vibrator from Adam & Eve. It takes three minutes to warm up — probably less than a human partner would — to an arousing 107.6 degrees and offers simultaneous G-spot and clitoral stimulation.