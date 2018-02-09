Ever wondered whether or not your zodiac sign affects your sex drive? Well, I have. If you or your partner has even the slightest interest in astrology, it's time to try something new in bed based on the stars. Luckily, you really can incorporate Fifty Shades sex positions based on your zodiac sign and I'm ready to get my Anastasia Grey on.

Now, to be clear, Fifty Shades didn't exactly write the rulebook on kink (far from it), and its portrayal of BDSM is widely considered to be problematic. But the franchise is still a major source of inspiration for mainstream audiences interested in exploring kink. I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel ~inspired~ to try Christian Grey's ice-cream trick and I was definitely intrigued when I found out you can buy actual Fifty Shades sex toys.

According to astrologer Mecca Woods, any interest in BDSM is totally normal and yes, it has a lot to do with your zodiac sign and whether or not it falls in Venus or Mars. She explains, "Venus represents the way we experience pleasure, while Mars represents passion, dominance, and sex drive. If we're talking about BDSM, then the signs that our Venus and Mars fall in, along with our zodiac signs will determine what kinds of positions or fetishes we'll enjoy."

Figuring out your Venus and Mars signs is as simple as plugging your date, time, and place of birth into an online birth chart calculator. It's worth doing no matter where you fall on the vanilla-to-kink spectrum, since your Venus sign actually says a lot about your love language, too. For example, although I'm a Scorpio, my Venus sign is in Libra, which means that I appreciate kindness and fairness in my romantic relationships and foreplay is more of a mental exercise than a physical one.

If all this seems too complicated, you can still learn a lot about your sexual preferences just by looking at your sun sign — what most people know as their basic zodiac sign. These are the Fifty Shades-inspired sex moves that would be most appealing to each sign.

Aries: Dominance

Aries is typically assertive and independent. You are not afraid to initiate sexual encounters and are more inclined to enjoy dominating a willing submissive. Channel your inner Christian (or Christina?) Grey and invite your partner to your playroom — or, you know, the bedroom — for a grown-up game of Simon Says.

Taurus: Bondage

Taurus is a sensual sign, even outside the bedroom. You experience the pleasures of life primarily through the senses like touch and taste, which means that being restrained and blindfolded is sure to drive you wild. Interestingly, Taurus is also very possessive (although not jealous). Tying your partner's hands above their heads like Christian does to Anastasia with his tie should definitely be on your sexual to-do list. Both sexual dynamics (being restrained and restraining your partner in bed) complement the Taurean desire for a sense of security in your romantic relationships.

Gemini: Ben Wa Balls

Gemini is known to value duality, even in their communication with others. You welcome the exchange of ideas and are open and adaptable to unpredictable situations. What could be more unpredictable than attending a formal masquerade ball with a pair of silver, metallic balls inside of you? If you don't plan on attending any high-society events in the near future, you can still test these out with your partner on date night. Knowing that only the two of you are privy to your dirty, little secret (or secrets because these usually come in pairs) will only make things more exciting.

Cancer: Ice-Cream Foreplay

Cancer aims to protect themselves in hostile environments. You are often risk-averse and nurturing, which means that incorporating a sweet treat into your sex life is about as adventurous as you'd like to get when it comes to Fifty Shades. In the trailer for the new Fifty Shades Freed, Anastasia invites Christian to join her for a midnight snack in the kitchen after she playfully smears ice cream all over his chest. Is it just me or is it suddenly hot in here?

Leo: Whips, Ticklers, & Feather Dusters

Leo is passionate, theatrical, and entertaining and they crave outlets for self-expression. You're more likely to experiment with props (read: sex toys), like leather whips and feather dusters to add a little fun to your bedroom routine. Just make sure you're cleaning your sex toys regularly and properly.

Virgo: Spanking

Virgo usually gets a bad rap for being quiet and introverted but that doesn't mean things can't get loud in the bedroom. You are a bit of a perfectionist and, as a result, respect the rules of discipline — including punishment and rewards. While spanking your partner for ~bad~ behavior is sure to get you aroused, you'll also get an adrenaline rush from being spanked since you're used to always following the rules.

Libra: Bent Over The Pool Table

Everyone knows that Libra likes things to be fair, like the balance between work and play, which is fine since all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy or whatever. But you know what else that makes for? A dull sex life. Instead, what you really need is a healthy dose of competition to even things out like Christian and Anastasia did with their NSFW game of pool. Challenge your partner to your favorite board game but raise the stakes. If you win, you get to take them to the playroom, which in this case just means you get to do it on top of Monopoly paper money. (No pool table on hand? A kitchen table, couch, or bed will work just fine.)

Scorpio: Elevator Tug-O-War

Scorpio tends to be the most intense of the signs. You are passionate and possessive so it's no mystery why you love being in control. Surprising your partner with some slick hand movements while you're standing in a crowded elevator is just the kind of Christian Grey-thing you've always wanted to try. The risk of getting caught adds an element of danger you won't be able to get enough of.

Sagittarius: Spontaneous Shower Sex

Sagittarius is enthusiastic, optimistic, and daring. You dread sticking to the norm, opting to ditch the routine and seize the day any chance you get. Fully-clothed shower sex? A little bit reckless but right up your alley.

Capricorn — Receiving Oral Sex While Blindfolded

Capricorn is ambitious, structured, and hardworking. You like having a plan and sticking to it but secretly, you'd love for everything on your to-do lists to be taken care of for you. Letting you partner go down on you is the perfect way to keep your eye on the prize without necessarily having to keep your feet on the ground. But if you're really looking to relinquish control, let your partner blindfold you before making their way downtown. Not knowing what to expect next is just the thrill you need to unwind.

Aquarius: Bullet Vibrators

Aquarius prioritizes individual freedom. Incorporating multiple bullet vibrators in the bedroom while your partner attends to the rest of your body is a Fifty Shades-approved way of reaching a climax without having to compromise any of your personal desires.

Pisces: Playing Dress-Up

Pisces is relentlessly imaginative. With Neptune — the planet of fantasy — as your ruling planet, you prefer to live in your dreams than in the real world. Role-playing and dressing up with your partner is just what you need to escape reality for a couple hours.

Now that we all know what we'll be doing after the premiere of Fifty Shades Freed, I suppose all that's left to say is, "Laters, baby."

