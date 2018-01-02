The 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Shows Ana Learning She's Pregnant – VIDEO

The new year is also bringing a new surprise to the Grey household. During the season premiere of The Bachelor on Monday night, a new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed, the upcoming conclusion to the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, ended with a shocking reveal. The new trailer is actually mostly the same as the one that the movie first dropped in September, but with a twist ending where we see Anastasia Steele learn she is pregnant. Yep — the new Fifty Shades Freed trailer ends with the pregnancy bombshell that fans of the hit erotic novels have been waiting for.

Fifty Shades Freed has already teased that it will be the most action-packed movie in the franchise with its first trailer, which (like this new one) is full of car chases, kidnappings, and guns, and now this newly released snippet also promises that the upcoming movie may be the twistiest story of the steamy saga as well. We already knew that Anastasia and Christian Grey would be getting married in the final movie, but the movie will also involve the couple becoming parents. At the very end of the new trailer, we see Ana's face of surprise as a doctor informs her:

It seems you're pregnant, Mrs. Grey.

Check out the full new Fifty Shades Freed trailer below:

Fifty Shades on YouTube

Of course, this pregnancy bombshell comes as no surprise to fans of E. L. James' Fifty Shades of Grey book series, the literary saga widely credited with bringing the world of BDSM and erotic fiction into the mainstream back when it first began in 2011. In the final book of James' trilogy, Anastasia finds out that she is pregnant shortly after getting married to Christian, and the unplanned pregnancy causes a major rift in their relationship. In the book, Anastasia actually gets pregnant twice, and the trailer is unclear on whether this short scene is Ana's response to her first pregnancy at the beginning of the story or her second one at the end of it.

As the explosive trailer makes clear, a baby is really the least of the Greys' worries after they finally tie the knot in Fifty Shades Freed. The new movie will focus on a murderous kidnapping revenge plot by Anastasia's former boss Jack Hyde, as well as the drama-filled return of Christian's former BDSM partner Elena Lincoln. Although the book sees Anastasia and Christian putting their BDSM practices in the past, the trailer teases that the movie may go in a different direction, as we see a few clips of the married couple making a return trip back to Grey's "playroom."

Aside from all the action, Anastasia and Christian also have two children in the Fifty Shades Freed book, and clearly, that will remain at least partially true in the movie adaptation. The book ends with a flash forward two years into the future, which reveals that Ana has given birth to a son that the couple has named Theodore Raymond Grey, though they nickname him Teddy. In this flash forward, we also find out that Ana is pregnant with a second child: a daughter that they plan to name Phoebe.

Although Fifty Shades Freed will conclude the film adaptations of the Fifty Shades book trilogy, author E. L. James began releasing a companion trilogy told from the perspective of Christian Grey after the film series took off in 2015. James has already released As Told by Christian novelizations for the first two Fifty Shades books, and fans can expect one for Fifty Shades Freed to come out in the future.

Fifty Shades Freed will hit theaters this Valentine's Day weekend, on Feb. 9, 2018.